This Galaxy Watch clearance deal could be your LAST CHANCE at this classic model — score $287 off!

We've been keeping an eye out for Labor Day smartwatch deals, but they've been slim pickings this weekend. Only one deal we've spotted is truly intriguing: The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE is $192.99 ($287 off) on Best Buy, as the site puts all of its Classic models on clearance.

We don't know how many Watch 6 Classics are left, but this may be your last chance at a new model, rather than a refurbished one. We also spotted the same 60% off deal at Amazon, though most other sizes come from third-party resellers.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a respectable smartwatch with fast performance and the rotating bezel that long-time Samsung fans love. But its hard-edged, bulkier design has polarized these same fans, who felt that the old Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design lives up to that old-timey aesthetic much better.

So rather than spend $499 on the new model (or $549 with cellular), you can spend less than half that on the Watch 6 Classic LTE, which is still due to receive three more major version updates through the end of 2027.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE: $479.99 $192.99 at Best Buy

Watch 6 Classic 43mm LTE: $449.99 $180.99 at Best Buy Formerly one of our top picks for best Android smartwatch, the Watch 6 Classic has been supplanted by newer models but still has the same accurate sensors, responsive One UI software, large 2,000-nit displays, and responsive rotating bezel controls that made it such a compelling purchase to begin with. Grab one for hundreds off for Labor Day, before it's all out of stock! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You have a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or Watch 5 and want a more traditional design than the newer 8 Classic; you care more about style than getting the newest features; or you hate other Galaxy Watches' touch bezel controls.

❌Skip this deal if: You care more about a lighter design than a rotating bezel, and would prefer the Galaxy Watch 7 for $199 to get slightly newer hardware and sensors.

You can look elsewhere for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but it's either refurbished or sold from third-party Amazon sellers that may or may not have truly "new" models. That's why this is your last chance to grab a Classic with some semblance of quality assurance before it's off the market for good.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

You can see in the photo above how the Watch 8 Classic and 6 Classic compare; the older model has a more subtle look, but it's about the same weight and thickness. It has a slightly older Exynos processor, but the same amount of RAM for similar performance, making it capable of running Gemini commands swiftly.

While this model doesn't have the new health sensors for niche data like your antioxidant index or vascular load, you're still getting the core Galaxy Watch experience.

Also keep in mind that Samsung always offers enhanced trade-in credit for its old watches. So if the Galaxy Watch 9 series looks more tempting a year from now, this Watch 6 Classic deal will end up being a down payment when you trade it in for something better!