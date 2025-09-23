What you need to know

Shokz launched the OpenFit 2+ wireless earbuds in the U.S. on Monday with Qi wireless charging and Dolby Audio support.

The open-ear design, 11-hour battery life, dual high and low drivers, and IP55 protection remain unchanged from the OpenFit 2.

They launch for $199 (a $20 jump over the OpenFit 2) in Grey, Black, Stone Blue, or a limited Black-and-Gold HYROX Co-branded Edition.

The Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus, first announced back in June alongside the OpenFit 2, are finally available in the United States starting September 22, adding two new perks to its air conduction earbuds: Qi wireless charging and Dolby Audio.

Unlike Shokz's usual bone conduction headphones, the OpenFit series angles speakers above your ear and projects audio inside, delivering "traditional" sound but leaving your ear canal open for situational awareness during workouts.

The Shokz OpenFit 2 impressed us with a more comfortable silicone earhook, richer dual-driver audio, extra hours of battery life, a higher IP rating for sweat protection, and new button controls replacing finicky touchpads. The OpenFit 2 Plus brings back these same perks, largely unchanged.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Now, however, the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus has enabled a Dolby Audio mode, in addition to the current options like bass boost. This mode cuts the battery life down from 11 hours to 9 hours, but in exchange, you get richer, more cinematic audio, best suited for streaming movies or shows but also improving your workout playlists.

While we've yet to test the Dolby Audio mode, our friends at Techradar reviewed the OpenFit 2+ and said that "everything becomes richer and more pronounced" with it toggled on, making the OpenFit 2 feel "obsolete" by comparison. We were impressed by the OpenFit 2's audio quality, which makes us excited to try this new mode.

In addition, the OpenFit 2 Plus comes with a Qi-compatible charging case, so you can leave your OpenFit 2s on a compatible wireless charger to refill its 48 hours of total capacity between workouts. USB-C charging currently refills the case and earbuds in about 100 minutes, but Shokz hasn't confirmed how long Qi charging will take.

Many recent wireless workout earbuds, like the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3, are using your ear canals to measure heart rate. It'll be interesting to see if this approach resonates with athletes, or if they'll prefer an option that leaves their ear canals open but still delivers Dolby-level sound.

The Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus is available in Black, Grey, and Stone Blue through most retailers; limited-edition HYROX earbuds with a black and gold finish are only available through Shokz's site, as part of an official partnership with the race series.