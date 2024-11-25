Samsung begins rolling out One UI 6 Watch for older Galaxy Watch models

What you need to know

Last week, Samsung announced plans to begin the rollout of One UI 6 Watch to older Galaxy Watch models.

The update began rolling out today for some Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic users in the U.S.

Following the Galaxy Watch 6 series, One UI 6 Watch will come to Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch FE.

The highly-anticipated One UI 6 Watch update is slowly making its way to older Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Users on Reddit began reporting seeing updates for One UI 6 Watch become available for their Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic devices today in the U.S. The rollout comes following Samsung's announcement of the One UI 6 Watch release schedule last week, which is based on Wear OS 5.

One UI 6 Watch debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra earlier this year, packing a few Samsung Health features powered by Galaxy AI. They include Energy Score, which is similar to Garmin's Body Battery metric, and Sleep Analysis. On top of that, Race and Workout Routine will help athletes train for their next big event — or simply hit their personal goals. Now, these features and more are set to come to a slew of older Galaxy Watch models.

The One UI 6 Watch update may arrive in a few different build numbers, including R965USQU1BXJ5 and R965UOYM1BXJ5. It's nearly two gigabytes in size, and some users are reporting that the update takes hours to apply to their Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The exact details and rollout timeline will depend on your device model, and whether you have the GPS or GPS + LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung warns that the included Galaxy AI features are only guaranteed for free until the end of 2025. After that, their future is up in the air. The idea of Samsung offering a subscription for Galaxy AI and/or Samsung Health features has been floated, but nothing is concrete at the moment.

For now, the One UI 6 Watch update is only available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Eventually, One UI 6 Watch will come to Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch FE.