What you need to know

A recent Meta leak, which stems from an unlisted video, seemingly showcases the company's new HUD smart glasses.

The device, which was known as codename Hypernova, may sport a new "Meta Ray-Ban Display" name.

The video clip showcased the device's single lens, Meta AI live translation, map navigation, and how its sEMG bracelet will help users with texting.

Meta Connect 2025 is this week on September 17, where we may see more of this device and the 3rd-gen Ray-Ban glasses.

Meta's official YouTube reportedly slipped up today (Sep 15), as a video of the company highlighting its next smart glasses with a HUD.

The video's contents were quickly snatched up by UploadVR, which posted some leaked information regarding its expected HUD smart glasses. Interestingly, it seems Meta has chosen a name that goes against what was previously rumored. The leaked clip teases a pair of "Meta Ray-Ban Display" smart glasses. While nothing's confirmed yet, Android Central's Michael Hicks wondered about this possibility, stating, "putting Ray-Ban in front makes them more likely to appeal to people than Meta."

Ray-Ban sales have been soaring, so perhaps opting to include the name could grip more consumers in the long run.

One of the key highlights about these glasses, which we've seen rumored several times, is a single ocular screen. The publication states that in a now-removed unlisted video from Meta, the clip shows the display over a single eye and its practices, such as texting and map navigation.

Regarding the former, the model in the short clip is wearing what appears to be the expected sEMG bracelet, which will let users interact with the HUD without physical input. The user is simply swiping their finger on a surface and inscribing their text within the ocular HUD while star-gazing.

The map navigation seems pretty standard to what you'd find on a phone or your smartwatch. It's just in your vision now. Of course, Meta AI is woven throughout these glasses. The clip showcased live translation capabilities and the ability for the AI to identify vegetables, such as bright red tomatoes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: UploadVR) (Image credit: UploadVR) (Image credit: UploadVR)

The design of the smart glasses is also briefly seen throughout the short clip. It mirrors what we've seen leaked before, as the glasses are all black with Meta's logo prominent on their right arm and a camera on the top-right of the frame in the front. These glasses are essentially a duo, as users will need the "gesture bracelet," otherwise known as the sEMG bracelet, to fulfill their action. This bracelet is seen on the model "writing" out their text while looking skyward.

This sEMG bracelet is something Android Central has tested before. A device primed to take hand tracking to new heights. The band utilizes a person's electrical impulses from their hand and wrist muscles to understand what they're doing/trying to accomplish.

As a side note, there's also a new pair of Oakley smart glasses in this removed unlisted video. The glasses resemble a visor, with a complete golden sheen to them. Funnily enough, they look similar to Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich's mockup from a few months ago. What these new glasses could be called isn't known just yet, but there's a chance we'll find out soon.

This leaked video has appeared right when we're waiting on the Meta Connect 2025 event to kick off this week (Wednesday, Sep 17). We're expecting to see more about these Hypernova (Meta Ray-Ban Display) glasses, as well as the 3rd-gen Ray-Ban glasses, and more.