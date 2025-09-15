Virtual Reality: A complete guide to VR headsets, VR glasses, and more

As we near a decade of consumer VR availability, the industry is looking and feeling more mature than ever. Standalone headsets like the Meta Quest have taken the lion's share of the market share, and for good reason!

These headsets work like a portable console — a Nintendo Switch for your face, if you will — and are fun for quick pick-up-and-play sessions anywhere you want.

The popularity of the Meta Quest has created a boom in available VR games and accessories, and it's sometimes hard to decide what to pick up next. Do you love RPGs or strategy games? Social-first experiences or 100-hour single-player narrative adventures? Or maybe you just like to spend 20-30 minutes a day playing that addicting new puzzle game to get your brain going in the morning.

Are you a first-time VR user, a lapsed Quest 2 user, or unhappy with your current headset? Start out with our in-depth guides on the latest and greatest VR headsets today, how they compare, which one you'd probably like, and the best deals available.

If you already have a Quest 3 or Quest 3S, we can point you to some of our favorite Quest gaming experiences and the accessories that make your headset more immersive!

Maybe you're more interested in what comes next for the world of VR? We have info on all the leaked and confirmed headsets like the Quest 4 and Samsung Project Moohan that'll get you pumped for what's next.



Happy reading!



- Nick Sutrich, senior editor, phones (North America), VR

- Michael Hicks, senior editor, wearables, VR

FAQ

What is VR?

VR (or Virtual Reality) is any computer-generated or artificial environment that gives the user the ability to interact with a simulated 3D space in real time. VR content is generally accessed through head-mounted displays called VR headsets. This technology has been around for decades (and was actually first introduced as a concept in science fiction!) but it didn’t reach the mainstream consumer market until somewhat recently, thanks to devices like the Meta Quest 3 and the PSVR.

What is the best VR headset?

The Meta Quest 3 is widely considered the overall best VR headset, thanks to its approachable design, excellent performance, and vast library of games. With a starting price of $499.99 for the 512GB headset, the Quest 3 might be a bit too expensive for some folks, which is why Meta has also introduced a more affordable device, the Meta Quest 3S. This $299.99 headset uses a lot of the same technology as its more-expensive sibling while settling for a lower-res display.

Is VR for kids?

VR headsets generally aren’t recommended for kids under the age of 12, largely because these youngsters still have developing eyes and brains. There is also an inherent physical risk to playing VR games, so it’s important that the children are mature enough to understand the dangers of wearing a VR headset. Once they reach an appropriate age, however, many young people have a great time using VR, thanks to the countless kid-friendly games and educational tools that are available.

What is Meta Connect?

Meta Connect is an annual multi-day conference hosted by Meta, one of the leading producers of VR technology. It’s also the company that owns Instagram and Facebook. Every year, Meta uses this event to unveil its latest innovative technology, from VR headsets and smart glasses to advancements in AI and augmented reality (AR).