What you need to know

Reports claim that Meta isn't appearing too confident in its sales projections for the Project Hypernova smart glasses.

There are suggestions that Meta is only expecting to sell roughly 150,000 to 200,000 units over two years.

Posts add that Meta's concerns about the "thicker" build for the Hypernova glasses and its application of AI could miss some market appeal.

Rumors claim the Hypernova glasses could debut in September for $800.

There are reports that Meta doesn't feel too confident about the market adoption for its Project Hypernova smart (HUD) glasses.

Late last week, CNBC reported that Meta is seemingly gearing up for a September launch of new smart glasses, but things aren't all gravy (via UploadVR). The publication reports that while Project Hypernova is expected to sport a display on its lens, Meta is "setting low expectations for sales." The post by UploadVR quoted TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X, who stated that the Hypernova glasses may enter mass production in Q3 2025.

Meta is supposedly projecting to sell anywhere from 150,000 to 200,000 units over two years.

Both CNBC and Ming-Chi Kuo highlight Meta's concerns, which the former states revolve around Hypernova's requirement of "more components" and its "slightly heavier and thicker" build. The projections on X suggest that AI is the "selling point" of these new glasses; however, applying such software to an AR device "is still in its nascent stages."

The analyst presumes that Meta could treat these Hypernova glasses more like an experimental product once it hits the market than a true device to really hook consumers.

Still looking ahead?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Mid-August held some interesting estimations about how much Meta could charge for its Hypernova glasses. Projections pit the device at around $800, potentially signaling that Meta is looking to go "mainstream" and not just for those eyeing the high-end segment of the market. It was also alleged that Meta was originally thinking of pricing the glasses at $1,000 or higher, but taking into account Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro (and low consumer interest) probably encouraged the company to knock that price down.

That same report claimed that Meta could be gearing up for a September launch.

Interest in Project Hypernova has only increased after a few alleged renders leaked via social media in July. While the glasses look similar in design to the Ray-Ban smart glasses, the images suggest a thicker build, which echoes what we're hearing in August. Those leaks also held a glimpse of what Meta's sEMG bracelet could look like.

This bracelet has been playtested by Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, who stated that the sEMG add-on is quite necessary for the glasses. In short, "Using a pair of smart glasses without this band is akin to using a smartphone without a touch screen."