WhatsApp rolls out feature that lets you create AI versions of yourself

What you need to know

WhatsApp is introducing upgraded AI avatars, allowing users to create personalized avatars using Meta AI.

Users can now use "imagine" prompts to Meta AI assistant to create unique avatars per their preference.

Additionally, users can also now add music to their WhatsApp Status updates, similar to Instagram Stories, by selecting songs from a searchable library before sharing.

WhatsApp has announced that it will allow users to create their own avatars with the help of Meta AI to make the messaging platform more engaging.

After the update, users can head over to the Meta AI assistant on the messaging platform and use "imagine" prompts to create their new avatars, which the company terms as upgraded avatars.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

For instance, as shown in the video, interested users can create AI avatars with prompts like "imagine me in a professional headshot" or some other similar prompts indicating to change your hair or outfit, per your preference. It appears Meta AI is able to create some accurate avatars, which are worth sharing and on the whole it seems to be a fun tool to play around with.

The company has been testing the upgraded AI avatar feature for quite a while now. The feature was first spotted in testing back in 2024. Users have to bear in mind that these new ones notably differ from what we are used to, the avatars that can be found in Avatar settings in WhatsApp preferences.

There is another new, notable ability on the messaging platform and has been rolled out more recently. Users who often share WhatsApp Status updates will be able to do so by adding some music from artists. It is pretty similar to the feature widely popular on Instagram Stories.

Before hitting the share status option, users would be able to add music by tapping the 'music note' icon at the top and searching/selecting a song that is likely to go along with the photo/video that they want to share.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has been constantly adding new features over the past few months this year, and not so long ago, the Meta-owned messaging platform has also introduced Chat themes feature to keep up with the competing apps like Telegram, which had the themes feature for quite some time now.