Sony WF-1000XM6 leak reveals a practical redesign, but I need to see a wow feature

What you need to know

A retailer slip-up just revealed the Sony WF-1000XM6 in full.

The glossy finish is gone, replaced by a grippier matte texture that’s less slippery and more practical.

The leaked retail listing points to around $330, which is roughly $30 more than the XM5 at launch.

Sony hasn’t announced anything yet, but a big retail mistake has revealed its next flagship earbuds. If you’ve been waiting to buy new noise-canceling earbuds, it might be smart to hold off for a few more weeks.

The long-awaited Sony WF-1000XM6 just made an unscheduled debut on the Thai retail site Power Buy, and the leak is about as comprehensive as it gets (though the listing has since been taken down). Thanks to some eagle-eyed sleuthing by a Reddit user, spotted by The Walkman Blog, we now have high-res looks at a total design overhaul that ditches the truffle shape of old for something much sleeker.

Product images show a new pill-shaped design that looks more comfortable than the round WF-1000XM4 or the tiny WF-1000XM5.