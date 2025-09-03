What you need to know

Google's September Pixel Drop sees its Material 3 Expressive redesign expand to the Pixel 6 and Pixel Tablet.

Users will find a new customizable experience for the lock and call screens, while Quick Settings gets a sleek revamp.

Google is also updating its Pixel Buds Pro 2, bringing Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection to users.

These updates are rolling out today (Sep 3); however, Google says it may take a few weeks before it's all done.

Google's getting you through the middle of the week with a round of Pixel-exclusive updates that bring its latest redesign to more users.

Today (Sep 3), Google detailed its latest update in a press release, announcing that Pixel 6 phones, as well as the Pixel Tablet, are receiving the Material 3 Expressive update. The company states the Android redesign should help users make their devices feel more "personal." Users can now customize their calling experience with contacts with a background that represents them.

The Quick Settings menu receives a touch-up, taking on a more "sleek" appearance. What's more, Google states Pixel 6 and Pixel Tablet users will have access to Live effects (animations) on their lock screen.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 will soon grab an update that brings an uninterrupted Gemini experience to your ears. The post states users can still converse with the AI model even when noise is abundant around you, like if you're watching TV or there are other people around. Additionally, answering calls just got a little easier: just nod your head (or shake it!) to answer or decline.

The company's buds are also in line to pick up Adaptive Audio. Essentially, your buds will automatically adjust your volume levels depending on your surroundings to ensure you can hear your audio content, but also the world around you. This update adds "Loud Noise Protection" to help protect users' hearing.

Joining these updates is one more for smartwatches. Google states users can begin a "walking or biking" navigation on their phone via Maps and watch it appear on their smartwatch. The post touts this as "automatic, hands-free guidance" that users don't have to think about. Once things have begun on your phone, just check your watch to make sure you're on the right path.

Google states these updates are rolling out today (Sep 3); however, it may take some time before everyone sees them. The rollout is expected to last a "couple of weeks," so just keep tabs on your devices for the new goodies.

Google's Pixel 10 series launched with this new Material 3 Expressive redesign. However, the company clued us into this massive Android revamp during its I/O conference earlier in May. While it is the biggest redesign the OS has had, its purpose is not only to make things pretty but to make everything easier to do. Google combined colors, shapes, effects, and more to bring about a more "expressive" design to Android users.

The company also explained that it focused on making buttons and elements large enough to tap and see, so people can do what's required and keep moving.