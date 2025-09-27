Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out its first update for the Galaxy S25 FE late this week.

The update only concerns the September 2025 security patch; however, that update includes a major vulnerability fix for Android.

Samsung has been rolling out One UI 8 (Android 16) to its Galaxy S25 series and its 2024 flagships throughout September, though rumors say One UI 8.5 is in the works.

Samsung's newest Fan Edition phone is receiving its first patch only a few weeks after its grand debut.

The update was spotted rolling out by SamMobile, which claims this update is the device's monthly security patch. The patch notes are reportedly quite light for the Galaxy S25 FE, with the post noting that users will find the September 2025 security patch, alongside "general" stability and performance fixes. It seems as though Samsung is keeping things light, as it has more pressing matters to focus on.

However, the September security update was quite important for Samsung's phones, as we reported during its rollout for the 2025 foldables.

The company's official changelog highlighted an abundance of "High-level" security fixes rolling in with this patch. More importantly, Samsung, alongside Google's Android Bulletin, drew attention to two critical vulnerabilities. The security patch offers a fix for an Android vulnerability, marked as CVE-2025-48539.

The update was discovered hitting Galaxy S25 FE devices in Europe today (Sep 26), per the publication. As usual, it may take a few days before users in other regions receive the update.

A busier time with One UI 8

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The good there here is that Samsung hasn't forgotten to bring its latest FE model up to software speed, as it's been busy rolling out One UI 8 to users. Roughly ten days ago, Samsung announced the official rollout of One UI 8 (Android 16) for Galaxy S25 series users. With a wide selection of AI features ranging from writing assistance to summaries, Galaxy S25 users were also receiving a revamped software experience.

Now Brief took a step forward, offering even more personalization for your daily updates, reminders, and more. Even the series' lock screen got a sweet makeover with more designs and unique wallpapers that might fit who you are. That major update has since made its way onto U.S. devices.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just this week, Samsung started pushing its Android 16 update to its 2024 flagships, like the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6. The patch was spotted in South Korea first, and there's speculation that it should make its way to more regions "in the coming days." While there's so much going on with One UI 8, there was a rumor that claimed Samsung was already chasing a huge One UI 8.5 update, as its test build reportedly appears on its internal servers.