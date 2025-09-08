Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung's September patch is reportedly rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in South Korea.

The update brings two new features: Google Finance for Now Bar and widgets from "any app" in Samsung DeX.

The security update fixes two critical vulnerabilities, as well, for Android Systems and Qualcomm close-source components.

Samsung's patch should begin making its rounds to more regions as the week progresses.

Samsung's September patch has been spotted for its latest foldables, and it brings a couple of new features.

The patch was originally spotted by X user Tarun Vats, who states the update is rolling out for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 in South Korea (via SamMobile). The update carries AYI1 at the end of its version number for September, bringing the current month's security fixes, but also two new features for pre-existing One UI 8 elements. As Vats notes, Samsung is bringing an update to its Now Bar that lets users view finance information from their lock screen.

The changelog states, "Check stock prices without unlocking. If there's a significant price change in a stock you've added to your watchlist in Google Finance, it will appear in the Now bar at the end of the trading day."

Additionally, the publication discovered the rest of the Korean patch notes, which hold another update for Samsung DeX. The September patch lets users "add widgets to the home screen in the Samsung DeX mode." The notes mention that users can add widgets like a calendar, clock, or "decorative" images. A user on X also spotted the change, showcasing what it will look like once users receive it.

On Samsung's security side, both foldables are receiving a heavy dose of "High" level security fixes, as well as two critical software fixes. The critical fixes are something Google mentions in its Android Security Bulletin for September. One of the fixes for CVE-2025-48539 regards an Android System fix. The other, CVE-2025-27034, is a critical fix for a Qualcomm closed-source component vulnerability.

As Vats states on X, this update is rolling out for users in South Korea as of today (Sep 8). Typically, updates like this begin on home soil for Samsung's devices before rolling out to other regions. We should slowly begin to notice this patch hit devices in more regions as the week progresses (and hopefully the U.S. by the end of the week).

Moreover, the user on X who spotted the DeX widgets states this feature is expected to hit other devices, like the Galaxy S25 series, and "older" models once Samsung drops the update.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 made some headlines last week due to its popularity and how Samsung is scrambling because of it. It's been reported that Samsung is changing up its production plans for the Fold 7 in September, looking to produce 260,000 new units, instead of 200,000 like it originally planned. We can't say we're surprised, as reports from South Korea showed that the Fold 7 was incredibly popular during its pre-order phase, beating the Flip 7.

The Flip model, in the past, was typically the one people leaned toward. However, this year, the Fold 7 took up 60% of the pre-orders.