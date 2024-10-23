Google Messages now has smarter detection to tackle tricky scam messages

What you need to know

Google’s Messages app now uses on-device AI to fight off spam, suspicious links, and other unwanted content.

If a potential scam is detected, Messages will either send it to spam or alert you.

Google is introducing alerts for dangerous links that can lead to malware or phishing sites, currently being tested in select countries with a global rollout planned soon.

New smart alerts will automatically blur nudity in images. Users under 18 will have this feature enabled by default, while adults need to opt in.

Google has rolled out a bunch of new security features for its Messages app that use on-device AI to fend off spam, shady links, and other digital junk.

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google’s top messaging app picked up some upgraded scam detection, zeroing in on catching fake delivery and job offer scams.

If it detects a potential scam, Google Messages will either toss it into the spam folder or alert you with a warning. It uses on-device machine learning to catch these tricks while keeping your chats private, according to the search giant's blog post. This update is currently being tested by beta users who have activated the spam protection feature.

Next up, Google is rolling out smart alerts for potentially risky links. These malicious URLs can cause serious trouble, from installing harmful software to sending users to fake phishing sites.

The messaging app will alert users when they get links from unknown sources and filter out messages with such links. Currently, Google is testing this feature with users in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, with plans to roll it out globally later this year.

It’s worth mentioning that while many scam texts come from abroad, they’re not all international. Google has revealed that users will soon be able to automatically hide messages from international senders not in their contacts. Those messages will go straight to the "Spam & blocked" folder. This feature is currently being tested in Singapore and will roll out to more countries soon.

The latest safety upgrades also bring smart alerts that automatically blur nudity in images. If users try to share explicit content, they'll get a warning about the potential risks. This feature will be enabled by default for users under 18, while adults will have to opt in via the Android settings. This update is expected to roll out in the coming months for Android devices running version 9 or later.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scammers don’t only rely on international numbers; they often impersonate real businesses or even friends. To combat these tricks, the Messages app is launching a contact verification system that uses each contact's public key to confirm their identity, checking sender credentials via a QR code or registered phone number.

Let’s hope Google speeds up the rollout of these new features. After all, over a billion people are counting on Google Messages to keep their daily chats flowing, as per the company.