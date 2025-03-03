Gemini on iPhone's small redesign grabs a band of lock screen utility widgets

What you need to know

Google pushed two major updates to Gemini on iPhone, with the first concerning a slight app home screen redesign.

The writing field changes as Google makes it cleaner and more streamlined while iPhone lock screens grab a host of Gemini-based widgets for easy access.

Gemini on iPhone launched in November with Imagen 3 capabilities for "photorealistic" image creation and much more AI intelligence.

Google was spotted rolling out two separate updates for its Gemini users on iPhone, bringing new features and a slight redesign.

A post by 9to5Google highlighted one of the updates, version 1.2025.0670001, as one that brings a small Gemini on iPhone app rework. Opening the app remains the same; however, Google has redesigned the chat bar at the bottom. Before, the bar was quite cluttered (and short) as it placed its microphone and an image option within the writing field.

This latest update extends the writing field across the length of your display horizontally. Google has left its microphone icon off to the right and dropped the image option inside the plus icon's sub-menu. Now, opening the menu shows Camera, Gallery, and Files choices.

The App Store's changelog states the update also brings "improved sources and related content display, more tailored responses about places on Google Maps, and UI improvements and bug fixes." Additionally, Google has brought the ability for Gemini Advanced users to "reference past chats" with the AI for "tailored help."

On the other hand, version 1.2025.0762303 brings an update to Gemini's help on the iPhone's lock screen. The main highlight of these widgets, as noted by 9to5, is iPhone users can now "launch Gemini immediately" through any of the widgets. Specifically, the update adds six tools: Type Prompt, Talk Live, Open Mic, Use Camera, Share Image, Share File.

The app's changelog explains users can now share text, images, and links with Gemini "from any app."

Regarding the initial redesign patch notes, Google's highlight of "referencing past chats" sounds like its Gemini Advanced update from November. A few months ago, the company let its Gemini Advanced users tell the AI to "Remember," "Keep in mind," or "Always provide" for a more tailored experience. In short, users could tell the AI to remember important details about them like preferences, hobbies, or what they do for work.

The goal was to deliver a more "tailored experience," which is what Google recently reiterated for its iPhone users.

Gemini on iPhone launched a few days before that Advanced update, bringing Imagen 3's prowess and app extensions. The Imagen 3 model brought the ability for users to create high-quality, "stunning" imagery through their prompts to the AI. The company states users can create "photorealistic" images of animals, plants, and more. Elsewhere, Gemini could be used on iPhones to help students with studying or with hteir homework.