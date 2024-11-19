Google's 'Saved Info' for Gemini can remember what you want, just ask

What you need to know

Google announced the rollout of "Saved Info" for its AI model Gemini for Gemini Advanced users through the Google One AI Premium plan.

The company states users can "ask" Gemini to remember certain preferences, key details about their work, or that they're a vegetarian.

Google states users will have full control of the data Gemini has saved about them, meaning they can view, edit, and delete anything.

Google's Gemini is picking up a feature today (Nov 19) that brings the AI into a more personal space.

In a press release, Google states it's rolling out a new feature for Gemini today called "Saved Info." The company adds that the feature is designed to make interactions with its AI model "even more helpful and personalized." Users can reportedly ask Gemini to remember "your life, work, and preferences."

Gemini's patch notes held more key details about "Saved Info." Engaging with the feature is said to help the AI deliver more "relevant responses" as they will be (ideally) tailored specifically to your needs. Google says users won't have to unnecessarily repeat the same key details for Gemini to focus on.

It seems that users can "ask" Gemini to remember certain details in a few different ways. In a post on X, Google highlighted users' ability to begin their "Saved Info" prompt by saying "Remember," "Keep in mind," or "Always provide." While these prompts can pertain to your hobbies or work, users can also tune Gemini to deliver information in a specific language every time or how to help you brainstorm ideas.

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini Advanced to remember your interests and preferences for more helpful, relevant responses. Easily view, edit, or delete any information you've shared, and see when it’s used.Try it in Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/gR354OZxnVNovember 19, 2024

More importantly, "Saved Info" includes a few tools for privacy reasons. Users can quickly view what preferences Gemini has saved for you on its dedicated page. Moreover, you can edit or delete this information if it's no longer pertinent.

Google states Gemini's ability to remember your preferences is rolling out today (Nov 19). The feature is restricted to Gemini Advanced users in English through the Google One AI Premium plan.

Gemini updates have continued to roll out these past few months, like its split-window feature for larger devices. The end of October improved the Gemini experience for foldables and tablets Users with those devices can now utilize the AI's assistance while browsing the Play Store, scrolling social media, and more. The floating overlay for Gemini also got updated as users can quickly pop it into split-screen mode through its new button.

Another major update that made its rounds last week was Gemini on iPhone. Apple's iOS slabs can now download a dedicated Gemini app with Imagen 3 at its core. The app lets users create "photorealistic" images through prompts alongside its conversational Gemini Live. Additionally, iPhone users can take advantage of Gemini's extensions, meaning they can link up their Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps for quick assistance.