Gemini split-window expanding to more large-screen devices

What you need to know

According to recent reports, Gemini can be widely used in split-screen mode on large-screen Android devices.

The said devices can include foldable phones and large Android tablets.

The reports say the new window was seen on devices like Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Galaxy Tab series.

Large-screen Android devices are primarily highlighted for their multitasking capabilities, which include split-screen views. Google's Gemini was one such app that supported split-screen views for Galaxy foldables earlier and is now expanding to many other such large-screen devices, per multiple reports.

According to 9to5Google, the Gemini overlay window on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold now showcases a split screen button previously limited to Galaxy foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Having Gemini in split screen view is particularly useful when you quickly want to research something on the other half of the screen while you might be reading, watching, or even hearing a podcast, for example. It lets you find out about something without leaving or juggling between apps, and it is super useful for large-screen devices like Android tablets or other foldable phones.

SamMobile also notes that Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab series also supports the split screen view for the Gemini app. When users trigger the AI assistant, they can now see an overlay window of the Gemini, which they normally do. However, the new button makes putting it in a floating window or split-screen view easier.

The latest addition comes after the recent transition of Google Assistant actions, which are now run by Gemini. It would allow users to send texts on WhatsApp and Google Messages using Gemini — previously performed by Google Assistant actions.

Gemini integration has also been widely seen in recent times across several Google apps, such as the Chat app, which got a summarize button as part of the latest update. Similarly, Gemini's popular "Help me write" was recently ventured into Gmail for the web, including a new "Polish" button.

Google is expected to roll out the next iteration of the underlying Gemini model in December, according to reports. It will likely be dubbed Gemini 2.0 and become a successor to the current Gemini 1.5 Pro model.

