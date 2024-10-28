Google is reportedly launching a new Gemini model in December

What you need to know

Google might have the next iteration of Gemini up its sleeve, per a new report.

It would be dubbed Gemini 2.0 and is expected to launch this December.

The latest comes amidst the rumors of ChatGPT launching its successor also in December.

Google introduced its most powerful AI model, Gemini, back in December 2023. Fast forward almost a year, and now we're hearing buzz about Gemini 2.0, which is expected to make its grand entrance this December.

The Verge(pay-walled) has learned that the next major Gemini 2.0 model is likely to be revealed in the next couple of months, citing sources familiar with the plan. This news comes as chatter intensifies about ChatGPT's potential next version, also slated for a December release this year.

The publication further notes that Open AI CEO Sam Altman is aiming for a phased rollout of the ChatGPT 4 successor, code-named Orion, which will likely be available to business partners first.

A TechCrunch report, however, suggests Open AI doesn't have any plans to release Orion this year. Still, the publication teases the possibility of a new version of ChatGPT arriving in December, though it might not be the Orion model.

On the other hand, the search giant is also aiming to launch the next version of Gemini during the same period in a similar manner. The Verge's latest findings also indicate that the upcoming Gemini model "isn't showing the performance gains the Demis Hassabis-led team had hoped for. "

That said, we could still expect some new capabilities from Google's next iteration of Gemini. For the uninitiated, Demis Hassibis is currently the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, previously DeepMind — acquired by the search giant in 2014.

If the launch of the Gemini 2.0 is likely to happen in the anticipated two months, it will be launched as the next iteration of the Gemini, which launched last December. It could possibly be an incremental upgrade over the Gemini 1.5 Pro, which made its way to Android phones last February.