Google may be upgrading Assistant actions into Gemini-powered Extensions

What you need to know

New Google app beta findings reveal Google Assistant actions run by Gemini itself.

Once the roll out begins, users would be able to send texts on WhatsApp, Google Messages using Gemini instead of Google Assistant.

Similarly, there is also Spotify Extensions that works similar to YouTube Music.

Over the past couple of years, it has become evident that Google's Gemini will soon fully replace the good old digital assistant on Android devices. New findings indicate the start of it as the latest Google app beta version contains evidence that some of the existing actions, which rely on Google Assistant, are now being run by Gemini.

According to Assemble Debug, in collaboration with Android Authority, Google Assistant has been able to perform actions such as sending messages on WhatsApp or Google Messages. But with the potential shift to Extensions, Gemini may be taking over these actions, as shown in the beta version of the Google app (15.40.31.29). A screenshot even confirms it, with a pop-up stating that "Google Assistant actions are becoming Extensions."

Similarly, Gemini will probably learn which extensions users prefer for tasks like calling or messaging. These can be managed individually, and users can request other extensions or disable any they don’t want. Android Authority also mentions that to use Extensions, users need to make sure the Gemini Apps Activity setting is enabled.

The publication shared demo videos showing Extensions in action, including ones for WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Spotify. The videos suggest that with Gemini, making calls and sending texts on WhatsApp is totally doable.

Also, the Google Messages Extension offers similar features, like sending and reading messages. In the demo, though, they could only send messages with Gemini and weren’t able to read any recently received ones.

Spotify is the latest extension that has been added to Gemini. It works similarly to what we have seen with the early integration of YouTube Music. The publication points out that the extension seemed to be working both for free and premium accounts on Spotify.

Enabling the Spotify Extension is simple, and users can directly ask Gemini to play a song or an album, which then throws in a thumbnail of the song that is being played. Tapping it will take users directly into the Spotify app.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is encouraging to see Google bringing on these nifty new capabilities to Gemini alongside the major Gemini Live roll out, which happened very recently. It was also made free for Android phones including the addition of new languages. The Extensions as mentioned are currently seen in the Google beta app, it could likely mean the official roll out is not too far.