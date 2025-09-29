Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung is surprisingly rolling out its One UI 8 update early on several past-gen and mid-range devices.

The update's been spotted on the Galaxy S23 series, the Flip 5, Fold 5, its A35/A55 mid-range phones, and its Galaxy S10 Plus tablet.

Recent rumors claim that Samsung is already pushing ahead with its next big update: One UI 8.5.

An array of Samsung's older Galaxy phones, and even some mid-range models, are receiving its big One UI update of 2025.

It's been update frenzy today (Sep 29), as SamMobile reports that Samsung's One UI 8 update has been spotted on several past-gen devices. The publication highlights X tipster Tarun Vats, who's also been on a tear this morning, posting consistent updates regarding Samsung's early week rollout. The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been reportedly receiving the Android 16 update, which hauls in a huge 3GB download size.

The post mentions that if you were in the beta, you'll only see a modest ~450MB update. Moreover, the update's been spotted for users in South Korea to start the week, meaning other regions should see it as the week progresses.

Samsung's also been pushing its update to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Vats states the update bears version number FYI8, and has been spotted in South Korea first. Among the many updates, the Korean OEM is rolling out One UI 8 for its latest tablet line, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. The Ultra update is likely not far behind, sticking with its initial arrival in South Korea before other regions.

The publication caught word of the update appearing for Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A35; however, a post by Vats says the A55 is in there, too.

Samsung's rolling, and this could be why

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung officially announced One UI 8's arrival in mid-September, after a long and grueling beta period. The update started with its latest smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series, rolling in several enhanced AI features and a revamped (optimized) user experience in One UI. Among those features, users will find several Galaxy AI tools for writing assistance, photo editing, calling assistance, and more.

Additionally, One UI 8 brings Knox Enhanced Encryption Protection and improved network defenses to protect you from online threats. Let's not forget customization, as One UI 8 brings new lock screen styles and personalized wallpapers.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just a week after the Galaxy S25 got it, Samsung's 2024 flagships started receiving their One UI 8 update. As we're seeing with the flurry of updates today, Samsung started with users in its home country before pushing it to others.

Samsung's been rolling with these updates as, during its Galaxy S25 rollout, the company said other devices would see the patch throughout October. However, that's no longer the case, as late September seems to be their time to shine. It could have something to do with the recent rumors we're hearing about One UI 8.5 test builds appearing on its internal servers. It seems Samsung is already looking ahead, and this patch could be a big one.