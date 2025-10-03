Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Galaxy Watch users report inflated sleep scores despite unchanged sleep habits.

Scores that were once in the 70s are now consistently showing in the high 90s.

Samsung hasn't acknowledged the bug but may need a software update to fix it.

A lot of Samsung Galaxy Watch users are reporting a sudden increase in their sleep scores, despite not changing much of their sleep habits.

Like other fitness trackers, the Galaxy Watch assigns a sleep score to users who wear the smartwatch overnight. These scores, until now, have generally been reliable, giving users a quick overview of their sleep quality and overall recovery.

The Watch typically generates a score between 0–100 based on various factors from the previous night's rest. While a lot goes into calculating this number, it usually provides a fairly accurate reflection of sleep quality.

However, users on Reddit have flagged a strange new trend in their Galaxy Watch that is showing elevated sleep scores (via Android Authority).

Something seems off with Samsung's sleep score math

(Image credit: Reddit)

Many users on Reddit report that their sleep scores, which previously hovered in the range of 70s, are now consistently in the high 90s over the past few days, regardless of how well they slept or any changes to their habits.

This isn't an isolated case, as multiple Galaxy Watch owners are noticing the same trend. One user said their previous high score was 91 with an average of 84, but in recent days they've been stuck at 99/100.

Another user even claimed they scored a perfect 100/100 after adding a one-hour nap to the 99/100 they had received the previous night.

The issue doesn't appear tied to any specific Galaxy Watch model, software version, or region, but it does seem quite widespread. It's possible Samsung may have tweaked the algorithm behind sleep score calculations, though it currently appears to be behaving inaccurately.

Samsung hasn't officially acknowledged this behavior, but with growing user reports, it seems like the company will need to roll out a software update to fix the issue.