New Polar Grit X2 Pro smartwatch brings all the right upgrades for outdoor enthusiasts

What you need to know

Polar launches the new Grit X2 Pro smartwatch with an upgraded AMOLED display.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro supports dual-GPS, offline maps, and Polar's Elixir Biosensing technology.

The watch gets up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 140 hours in Eco Training mode.

The Grit X2 Pro goes on sale on April 3, starting at $749.90, with an optional bundle for the Polar H10 heart rate sensor.

A few years after Polar launched the Grit X Pro smartwatch, the company is finally following up with an updated model, bringing a number of upgrades at a hefty price.

The Grit X2 Pro features a new rugged military-grade design with a casing made of stainless steel and sapphire glass covering the display for added protection. As for the display, Polar ditched the outdated MIP screen for a larger and more vivid AMOLED panel, yet the watch still manages impressive battery life despite the increased power draw. That means up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, 43 hours in Performance Training mode, and 140 hours in Eco Training mode.

(Image credit: Polar)

The Grit X2 Pro brings enhanced fitness training features for outdoor enthusiasts like trail runners and bikers, complete with 150 sports profiles. For example, the average ascent speed (VAM) provides insight into the rate at which you climb hills, while 3D speed combines your vertical speed and VAM to better calculate your true speed.

When you find yourself on a trail, Polar gives navigation a welcome boost thanks to dual GPS and support for various satellite systems. The Polar Grit X2 Pro also comes with a new Breadcrumbs feature, and users can now download maps for offline use with 32GB of built-in storage, meaning you'll always be able to find your way back.

The watch features Polar's Elixir biosensor, enabling a swathe of health tracking features, such as ECG, optical heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature, for a more comprehensive view of various metrics. Combined with the various training modes and health tracking features, Polar says the Grit X2 Pro will offer users a more personalized experience to help them train, recover, and sleep better.

(Image credit: Polar)

The Polar Grit X2 Pro is up for preorder starting on March 20 and goes on sale on April 3 for a whopping $749.90, significantly higher than the $499 starting price of the original Polar Grit X Pro. That price gets you the Night Black or Stone-Gray colorways, but you'll have to pay $50 more if you want the Grit X2 Pro Titan in Autumn Leather and Black Silicone.

Polar is also offering an $869.90 bundle deal that also throws in the H10 heart rate sensor, which we recently tested alongside several fitness tracking devices.