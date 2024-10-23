The Polar Vantage M3 is a sporty watch fit for multiple levels of outdoor activity

What you need to know

Polar announced its latest sporty smartwatch, the Vantage M3, with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass to reduce nicks and scratches.

The device features Polar's "next-gen" Elixir biosensors, bringing SpO2, heart rate, ECG, and skin temperature data.

The Vantage M3 is available today (Oct 23) for $399.

Polar is launching a new sporty smartwatch that builds on its stylish craft with the robustness you'd expect from a fitness partner.

In a press release, Polar debuted the Vantage M3 smartwatch, a sporty alternate following the launch of the Vantage V3. The M3 features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display to replace Polar's old MIP screen. The company states this upgraded touchscreen should provide users with a more vibrant screen that retains its clarity in outdoor conditions. Users can also enable the M3's AOD (always-on display mode) for workout stats at a glance.

Gorilla Glass protects the M3's display for an added layer of protection against nicks and scratches.

The post reiterates the 2023 launch of the Polar Elixir biosensor, which is featured on the Grit X2 Pro. The company states consumers interested in this "next-gen" sensor fusion platform can experience it on its sporty M3. The back of the device is where the magic happens as the M3 catalogs your heart rate with its 4th-gen OHR sensor. SpO2 levels are made readily available alongside skin temperature readings.

Additionally, Polar states users have an on-wrist ECG by placing a finger on the M3's button. The device requires 30 seconds before delivering its heart analytics.

Polar states those looking to stay active will find the M3 loaded with over 150 sports profiles, as well.

(Image credit: Polar) (Image credit: Polar)

Sleep tracking capabilities are the other side of the M3, as the post states it delivers SleepWise, Sleep Plus Stages, and Nightly Recharge. The latter is Polar's "overnight recovery measurement." According to the company, this feature lets the M3 inform you how well you've rested/recovered from the previous day's shenanigans.

What's more, Polar states it's provided the Vantage M3 with on-wrist map navigation capabilities. The watch contains a dual-frequency GPS, which should deliver a more accurate telling of your current location. The M3 features a full-color map experience, meaning users will find an "accurate" visual representation of the surrounding buildings, streets, places, and more.

The company adds that users can combine Komoot with the M3 for "turn-by-turn guidance."

Other specifications include the M3's 32GB of storage. Moreover, the watch contains a 310mAh battery. Polar states the device can last up to seven days in "smartwatch mode" or 30 hours in "training mode."

The Polar M3 is available today (Oct 23) in Greige Sand and Night Black. Users can pick up the device for $399.