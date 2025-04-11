Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Venu 3: Which casual fitness watch is best?

Garmin Vivoactive 6 The starter Garmin Garmin's new Vivoactive 6 smartwatch is an incremental update over the previous generation, packing a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and an 11-day battery life. There are new satellite systems available and more storage, plus new software features. But it still packs dated hardware in some areas, like the Elevate v4 HR sensor. For Slightly reworked chassis with 0.2mm thinner form factor

8GB of music storage

Expanded support for BeiDou and QZSS satellite GPS, plus a gyroscope

Adds multiple software features, such as running power and race predictions Against Only features Elevate v4 sensor without ECG and other tools

No elevation tracking for runs, or training load analysis

Some features require Garmin Connect Plus subscription Garmin Venu 3 View at Amazon View at Dell View at REI.com An enhanced fitness experience For those who need more than a Vivoactive and less than a dedicated Garmin fitness watch, there's the Venu 3. It packs key upgrades like ECG readings, skin temperature detection, and a built-in microphone and speaker. However, it's not quite a Forerunner and lacks a few features as a result. For Stylish design with two case size options

Support for some great Garmin features, like Advanced Body Battery and Sleep Coach

Includes latest Garmin Elevate v5 heart rate sensor with ECG support

Pulls location data from GPS and GLONASS simultaneously Against Limited app support

Lacks advanced fitness metrics, like a Forerunner, Enduro, or Fenix watch would offer

Doesn't have an LTE option

Pricey

For entry-level wearable users, Garmin's Vivoactive line often serves as a great starting point, with the Venu series representing another step up. Now, there's a new Garmin Vivoactive 6, and it's available for purchase as of April 2025. How does it compare to the more expensive Garmin Venu 3, which launched way back in August 2023?

You might be surprised to learn that the older Venu 3, with better sensors and a more premium design, actually outpaces the newer Vivoactive 6 in a few areas. The problem is that you'll have to pay roughly $150 more for those extra features, so the Venu 3 is only a worthy upgrade over the Vivoactive 6 if you'll actually use them. Let's break down how these two entry-level and midrange fitness watches compare.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Venu 3: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin's Vivoactive 6 and Venu 3 smartwatches both feature a more subdued look and design language than some of its other wearables. These watches aren't rugged like the Instinct, sporty like the Forerunner, or beefy like the Fenix or Enduro. Instead, they're the simple kind of stylish you can pair with a gym outfit or something in your daily wardrobe. The style represents the "casual" look both product lines are going for.

The Venu 3 comes in two sizes, with the Venu 3 being the bigger option and the Venu 3S the smaller one. The Venu 3 measures 45 x 45 x 12mm and weighs 30 grams without a strap, while the 3S measures 41 x 41 x 12mm and weighs 27 grams without a strap. By comparison, the Vivoactive 6 splits the middle in terms of its overall footprint, with a 42.2mm case size that's both thinner and lighter than both Venu models.

The Garmin Venu 3 on the wrist showing a custom watch face. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

An advantage of the Vivoactive 6 is the smartwatch's support for standard 20mm quick-release watch bands, which can be interchanged easily. The Venu 3 uses 22mm straps and the Venu 3S uses 18mm straps, for reference. The included bands are silicone, but all the best Garmin watches can be upgraded with first-party or aftermarket straps.

As the higher-priced option, Garmin's Venu 3 has slightly more premium materials. It features a fiber-reinforced polymer case, like the Vivoactive 6, but sports a stainless steel bezel. On the Vivoactive 6, the bezel is made out of anodized aluminum. That's part of the reason the cheaper watch is also lighter on the wrist. It weighs just 37 grams, including the strap.

A Body Battery chart on the Garmin Venu 3, showing stress levels in the background contributing to higher battery drain. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Both watches feature AMOLED displays. The Vivoactive 6 is equipped with a 1.2-inch panel with a 390 x 390 resolution, and the Venu 3S matches that specification exactly. The bigger Venu 3 has a 1.4-inch panel with a 454 x 454 resolution.

The Vivoactive 6 and Venu 3 also both feature Gorilla Glass 3 coverings and a 5ATM water-resistance rating.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Venu 3: Hardware and features

(Image credit: Garmin)

Like the Garmin Instinct 3, the Vivoactive 6 is a refreshed Garmin watch without the company's newest sensors. The Vivoactive 6 uses the Garmin Elevate v4 heart rate sensor, which is the same hardware found in the Vivoactive 5. That means it won't get more accurate heart rate monitoring, ECG capabilities, and skin temperature detection.

It's unfortunate because the nearly two-year-old Venu 3 does come with the latest Garmin Elevate v5 sensor, which enables ECG and skin-temperature readings. As such, if you need the most advanced sensors, you'll need to pay $150 more for the Venu 3.

Otherwise, the two wearables are quite similar in terms of capabilities. Neither will have the kind of app support you'd get from the best Wear OS watches, but both feature 8GB of onboard storage for music. They both also support All-Systems mode for GPS, supporting GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO.

The Vivoactive 6 takes it a step further with support for QZSS and BeiDou, but neither watch supports dual-band GPS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Garmin Vivoactive 6 Garmin Venu 3 Materials Fiber-reinforced polymer (Case); Anodized aluminum (Bezel) Fiber-reinforced polymer (Case); Stainless steel (Bezel) Display 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 390 x 309 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen; 454 x 454 Protection Gorilla Glass 3; 5ATM Gorilla Glass 3; 5ATM Band 20mm quick-release band 22mm (135-200 mm) or 18mm (110-175 mm) Tracking GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BeiDou; All-Systems mode (No dual band) GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO; All-Systems mode (No dual band) Sensors Elevate v4 HRM; Pulse Ox (SpO2); accelerometer; ambient light sensor; compass; gyroscope Elevate v5 HRM with ECG; Pulse Ox (SpO2); accelerometer; ambient light sensor; barometric altimeter; compass; gyroscope Connectivity Garmin Pay (NFC), Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Garmin Pay (NFC), Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Mic and speaker No Yes Key sport and health features Sleep coach, nap detection, Advanced Body Battery, wheelchair mode, sports apps, recovery time, morning report, animated on-screen workouts, Garmin Coach, VO2 Max Sleep coach, nap detection, Advanced Body Battery, wheelchair mode, sports apps, recovery time, morning report, jet lag adviser, animated on-screen workouts, Garmin Coach, VO2 Max Music storage 8GB; Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, or own music files 8GB; Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, or own music files Dimensions 42.2 x 42.2 x 10.9 mm 45 x 45 x 12 mm (3); 41 x 41 x 12 mm (3S) Weight / with strap 23g / 36g 30g / 47g (3); 27g / 40g (3S) Price $299.99 $449.99

In terms of connectivity, both watches support Garmin Pay, Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi. Aside from the barometric altimeter (Venu only) and the aforementioned different Garmin Elevate v4 and v5 sensors, the watches have the same assortment of sensors: pulse oximeter, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope. The Venu 3's altimeter means it can accurately track elevation gains during runs or hikes, which the Vivoactive 6 can't.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 can last up to 11 days on a single charge, while the Venu 3 can top out at 14 days. Both of those numbers will dip significantly the more you use music streaming, activity monitoring, and GPS. You'll charge them using the proprietary charging cable Garmin includes in the box.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Venu 3: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Both the Garmin Vivoactive 6 and Venu 3 are designed for people who want essential fitness and health features in a slim and stylish package. The Vivoactive 6 has the advantage of being the newer release, but it doesn't make the most of it, with an older heart rate sensor than the Venu 3. That's why if you're looking for the absolute best casual Garmin watch, you'll need to pay for the Venu 3.

With that being said, if you're the kind of athlete or fitness buff who cares about the difference between Garmin's Elevate v4 and v5 sensors, the Venu 3 probably doesn't give you enough. Meanwhile, at just $300 and only a marginal downgrade from the Venu 3, the Vivoactive 6 remains the best entry-level Garmin you can buy — even if it's not a massive upgrade over the Vivoactive 5.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 A solid refresh The Garmin Vivoactive 6 isn't breaking major ground over the previous generation, continuing a theme with Garmin's late 2024 and early 2025 releases. Still, it's an excellent watch for casual users who just need basic fitness and health monitoring at a fair price.