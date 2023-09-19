The leaked Garmin Vivoactive 5 looks like the Venu 3's more affordable sibling

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 will get an AMOLED upgrade compared to the Vivoactive 4 (above)

Several tipsters have leaked the imminent arrival of the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

The Vivoactive 5 allegedly has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 11-day battery life, 4GB music storage, advanced sleep coaching, and wheelchair mode.

Unlike the Vivoactive 4, the 5 will only ship in one size and switch from stainless steel to aluminum bezel.

Garmin allegedly plans to announce it on Wednesday with a €299.99 price tag.

Garmin also officially announced a new Tactix AMOLED edition on Tuesday.

Garmin's breakneck pace for 2023 watch releases shows no sign of flagging. Leaks suggest the popular fitness watch brand will announce the Garmin Vivoactive 5 on Wednesday, the first watch in that lineup since 2019. And while it's in line to receive some major modernizations, it'll also take a step back this generation in key areas.

According to Dealabs, which broke the news, the 42mm Vivoactive 5 will have a 1.2-inch, 390x390 AMOLED display — the same size and resolution as the Garmin Venu 3S.

The Vivoactive 5 will take several cues from the new Venu 3 series, which launched in August. It should have Sleep Coaching with nap detection and heart rate variability, meditation mode, Morning Report, and the new wheelchair mode, according to Dealabs.

Unlike the Vivoactive 4, which came in two sizes, the Vivoactive 5 will apparently have just one model. And the Vivoactive 5, unlike its predecessor and the Venu 3, will reportedly use an aluminum bezel instead of stainless steel. In terms of color options, you'll choose between Gray bezel/ Black case and strap, Soft Gold/ Ivory, Metallic Blue/ Blue, and Metallic Orchid/ Purple.

Though the Vivoactive 5 weighs less than the last generation and has a similar aesthetic, fans may still lament the loss of steel, even if aluminum is better than the usual plastic-heavy Garmin look. You can see leaked renders of the Vivoactive 5 courtesy of Roland Quandt, with a distinct lack of the last model's boldly thick bezel.

Beyond aesthetics, Vivoactive 4 owners will appreciate the switch to AMOLED while still getting improved battery life. Instead of 7–8 days, you get a respectable 11 days, and the 21 hours of GPS-tracked activity is a slight boost over the 4 (15–18 hours).

That being said, the report makes no mention of whether or not it'll have All-Systems GNSS tracking like the Venu 3. We assume it'll have blood oxygen monitoring like the last-gen watch, but we don't know if it'll have the Elevate V5 sensor, with the potential for future AFib and skin temperature readings.

An older HRM sensor and GPS-only tracking would match the lower price point. According to Dealabs, it will cost €299.99; for comparison, the Vivoactive 4 costs $349, and the Venu 3 costs $449.

Like the Venu, we expect the Vivoactive will have more generalized Garmin software without the more focused sporting tools you'd get on other 2023 Garmin watches like the Forerunner 265 (running) or Instinct 2X Solar (adventuring). It should have animated workout guidance, Body Battery, and Garmin Coach, at least.

Garmin has made a point of leaving behind lower-resolution, battery-saving Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) displays that it depended on in the past. In fact, it announced on Tuesday that it would sell a new Tactix 7 watch with an AMOLED upgrade for the first time. Announcing yet another new watch a day later would be entirely on brand for Garmin.