Fitbit has reportedly started sending emails to its users about its upcoming Google Account merge deadline, which is now February 2, 2026.

Users who do not merge their Fitbit data with their Google Account will lose all of their stored health, fitness, and wellness information.

Fitbit kickstarted the merge during the summer of 2023; however, it's original deadline was 2025, but that has now been moved.

Fitbit is reportedly providing an extension on its upcoming account merge; however, it also comes with a warning to its users about a risk of data loss if they don't comply.

In a new email from Fitbit, the company is now moving its Google Account merge deadline to February 2, 2026 (via 9to5Google). With this, Fitbit says users have until this new date to merge their data from its platform to Google's, lest they incur a data wipe. The email states, "your account and data will be deleted," as well as all "historical data" previously stored by Fitbit.

The publication states users with "newer devices" (and likely new accounts) don't have to worry about this as this has likely already been done during the early setup stage.

If you've yet to migrate, head into the Fitbit app > Settings > Move Account. Ensure your app is up to date, as this option may not appear otherwise. Once there, the app will run you through everything you need to know/review before moving over.

After some hurdles, Google acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2021. A year later, the company announced that it would soon begin merging all of its data with users' Google Accounts. The announcement said this change was to improve the user experience as you'd only have a "single login for Fitbit and other Google services, industry-leading account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and more features from Google on Fitbit."

The merge started in the summer of 2023, and its original deadline was this year, 2025. Joining you in the merge will be your health and fitness history, as well as any wellness data. Security-wise, Google stated the merge should hopefully bring users peace of mind. Not only will its security act as the first line of defense, but you'll also have a range of privacy controls via the Privacy Center.

Users can manage all of their stored Fitbit data directly from their account's Privacy Center.

The latest Fitbit email is just one of a few different ways the company has been sending signals to keep its users aware of the merge. It's worth noting that if you don't merge your account, not only will your data get the boot, but you won't be able to access Fitbit's features, either. While you may have until February 2, 2026 to comply, it might be worth moving things over a little before then, just to be safe.