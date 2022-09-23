Fitbit to make Google accounts mandatory on new devices in 2023

What you need to know

Fitbit will enable devices to be linked with Google accounts in 2023.

Users will have the option to transfer their Fitbit data to Google.

Support for Fitbit accounts is expected to end in early 2025, although there will be some limits to Fitbit use in 2023.

Google has owned Fitbit for some time now, but we're really starting to see the companies converge as Google integrates itself more into Fitbit's devices and services. Following the launch of Fitbit's latest devices, we're learning that the company plans to phase out its own Fitbit accounts for Google.

As noted on the company's support page (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google), it will allow Google accounts to be used with Fitbit devices "sometime in 2023." The change will apparently bring a number of benefits for users, "including a single login for Fitbit and other Google services, industry-leading account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data, and more features from Google on Fitbit."

Fitbit says that users may opt in to transfer their Fitbit data to Google accounts, suggesting that it's optional. However, it notes that users won't be able to sign up for Fitbit or access new features or even devices without a Google account, which will essentially push users to switch.

Fitbit says users may continue to use their Fitbit accounts until support ends, which is set for early 2025.

It's not entirely surprising that this has happened as Google increases its influence on Fitbit. For example, the latest Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 launched with a new UI that resembles Wear OS 3. The company is also planning to integrate Fitbit services into Wear OS, starting with the upcoming Pixel Watch.

Fitbit says it will provide more details closer to the 2023 launch, although it has not specified when that will be.