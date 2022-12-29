Fitbit moving ahead with Google account transition by removing Google sign-in

What you need to know

Fitbit begins alerting users to the coming phase out as it switches to basic Google accounts for signing in.

The company sees this as a good change for users as it can now offer better security and more while being centralized under a single Google account.

Devices can begin to be linked with Google accounts in 2023 with Fitbit accounts disappearing by early 2025.

Fitbit's single account transition is moving forward as certain elements of its main website change.

According to 9to5Google, Fitbit is beginning to show signs of the transition away from its own accounts in favor of users using their Google accounts instead. The well-known wearable company's sign-in page on its website has started delivering a message to users about their accounts. The message states, "we are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon."

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Fitbit goes on to warn users that they should begin remembering the email and password currently used to sign into the platform.

Currently, users can access their workout and sleep data with a dedicated Fitbit account or by signing in via their Google account. However, beginning at some point next year, Fitbit will allow Google accounts to be used with some of its devices. The company will also offer the chance to give consent and transfer your Fitbit data to your Google account, as well.

This is all in preparation for the early months of 2025 as support for Fitbit accounts will no longer be available. Fitbit does see this change as a welcome one for users as it not only brings a single login for multiple services but also stronger account security, centralized privacy controls, and more features from Google featured on Fitbit.

Google has been slowly wrapping itself and Fitbit together for some time now. Some of the early signs came with the launch of the Sense 2 and Versa 4 and its Wear OS 3 resembling UI. Others may feel more familiar with Fitbit's integration with Google's Pixel Watch. Experts from Fitbit, Google Research, and Machine Intelligence worked together on the watch to bring a new machine learning-based approach to tracking your heart rate and other wellness feature while keeping the stress light on the device's battery.

