Smart rings are popular nowadays with new models coming to market frequently from numerous brands. Two popular ones to consider include the Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring. Both are premium smart rings that function similarly to smartwatches and fitness trackers, except they are worn on your finger instead of your wrist.

They are sleek, filled with sensors to track all types of health and wellness metrics, and have their own unique benefits. Which of the two smart rings should you choose? We’re here to help.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring: The fit and design

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

First, let’s examine fit and design. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is ultra-slim at just 2.6mm in thickness as well as lightweight, weighing from 2.3 grams up to 3 grams, depending on the size. Speaking of which, it comes in nine size options from 5 to 13 to fit a variety of finger circumferences. In his hands-on, Android Central’s Derrek Lee says he was surprised by how thin and light the Galaxy Ring is, noting that even though the dimensions suggest it’s thicker than others, the concave design makes it seem thinner. “It feels more like a ring and less like a regular smart ring,” he notes.

It’s advisable to get the ring sizing kit to choose the right size. Wear the size you think fits best for 24 hours on your index, middle, or ring finger. Since your finger tends to fluctuate in size throughout the day, especially for women, it’s crucial to ensure that you’re choosing one that isn’t too tight or too loose. Once you confirm the size, you can place your order.

Available in three scratch-resistant finishes with a durable titanium frame, choose black, silver, or gold. It comes with a full cradle quick charge case that can keep it powered up for as long as two weeks. The ring itself lasts for a week per charge. The clear charging case is stylish with a nice lighting effect to confirm status.

The ring is extra durable in that it boasts both an IP68 rating as well as a 10ATM rating, which means you can safely swim with it, even in depths as deep as 100 meters. As with any water-resistant device, however, be mindful that this pertains to freshwater surfaces. You’ll want to heed caution in heavily chlorinated pools as well as saltwater.

On the underside of the watch are three sensors that come in contact with your skin. There’s an optical bio-signal sensor for measuring heart rate, an accelerometer for tracking activities like walking and running, and a skin temperature sensor. The ring pairs seamlessly with the Samsung Health app and does not require a subscription.

While you can use this smart ring with any Android phone, you’ll be able to leverage all the features when it’s paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. With some of the latest Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy watches, you’ll get additional features, too.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

At 2.6mm thin as well, the RingConn Smart Ring comes in Moonlit Silver, Midnight Black, or Pale Gold, very similar colors. It boasts a unique “squircle” design that’s not quite a smooth circle. In his review, Lee says that while the ring doesn’t look as premium as others, it’s not too thick and stands out among a sea of others that all look identical to one another. The flat bottom also makes it easy to tell which side should be on the underside of your finger.

Sizing ranges from 6-14, so those with extra-thin fingers might find the Samsung Galaxy Ring’s smallest size most suitable. Conversely, those with extra-thick fingers might need to size up and opt for the largest size 14 of the RingConn model. As with the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring, it’s advised to use the custom sizer to make sure you get the right fit. It’s slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Ring at 3-5 grams, depending on the size.

Made of lightweight titanium that’s corrosion-resistant with a PVC coating, the RingConn Smart Ring is also IP68 rated, but it does not have an ATM rating for pressure. Nonetheless, you should still be able to safely enjoy casual swims and showers with this model.

The RingConn Smart Ring comes with a portable charging case as well and lasts for up to seven days per charge, too. The company says the case can offer up to 18 full recharges, which is a huge deal since you can keep it going presumably for weeks. On the underside of this smart ring are four PPG sensors, four temperature sensors, and a 3D accelerometer.

This smart ring does not require a subscription either, and it can pair seamlessly with all types of phones, including both Android and iOS. Thus, if you don’t own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you might prefer this one. it’s also compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring: Spec comparison

How do these two rings measure up? Let’s take a look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Ring RingConn Smart Ring Compatibility Android (some features exclusive to Galaxy phones) Android, iOS Colors Black, Silver, Gold Moonlit Silver, Midnight Black, Pale Gold Material Titanium Titanium with PVD Coating Sizes 5-13 6-14 Sizing Kit Available Yes Yes Battery 18-23.5mAh Unknown Battery Life 7 Days (up to 14 days with case) 7 Days (up to 18 days with case) Charging Case 361mAh 500mAh Sensors Optical Bio-Signal, Accelerometer, Skin Temperature PPG Sensors (4), Temperature Sensors (4), 3D Accelerometer App Samsung Health RingConn Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Stress Tracking Yes Yes Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Skin Temperature Yes Yes Blood Oxygen Yes Yes Swimproof 10ATM, IP68 IP68 Connectivity Bluetooth LE 5.4 Bluetooth LE 5.2 Subscription Required No No Size 7 x 2.6mm 7.8 x 2.6mm Weight 2.3-3 grams 3-5 grams

These two smart rings do a lot of the same things and have a lot of the same sensors and features. They even look alike! But let’s look further into how they function.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring: The key sensors and features

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Once you have the right size and you’re sporting a new Samsung Galaxy Ring on your finger, what can it do? The smart ring has three sensors, as noted, that track metrics like heart rate, sleep, stress, skin temperature, and more. The sleep tracker offers additional features like snore detection, sleep stages, heart rate during sleep, movement, sleep latency, and respiratory rate. There’s also cycle tracking for ladies to track their menstrual health along with heart rate alerts and the option to run a live heart rate check.

Thanks to the inclusion of Galaxy AI, you’ll also get an Energy Score. This calculates physical readiness based on the previous night’s sleep, heart rate, and activities to let you know if you should take a rest day or go for it with an intense cardio session. Along with tracking a variety of workouts, it has auto workout detection for walking and running, as well as inactive alerts to remind you to get up and move.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring also provides wellness tips and personalized suggestions, learning more about you over time, and monitors health vitals 24/7. All health data is stored in Samsung Cloud and accessible through the companion Samsung Health app.

With a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, you can use the ring to control it through a pinch gesture motion. This can trigger actions like snapping a photo or snoozing an alarm. Lee tried this with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and says the gestures work really well. With a compatible phone, you can also ping the ring with Find My Ring, perfect if you left it in the locker room at the gym or forgot where you put it down in the house. However, it only turns on the ring’s sensor light when you do this, so it might not be helpful in a bright room.

Samsung also says that when you wear the Galaxy Ring paired with one of the best Galaxy smartwatches like the new Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra, you’ll get more accurate health analysis. This is because the two together improve precision, especially while sleeping. You can also purportedly wear the Galaxy Ring for longer when it’s paired with the Galaxy Watch, extending the battery life by up to 30 percent.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

What about the RingConn Smart Ring? Its sensors work much the same way, tracking many of the same metrics, including heart rate, sleep and sleep stages, blood oxygen, stress, and skin temperature. It offers 24/7 health monitoring as well with a unique feature that lets you share health data with a family member or caregiver, great for the elderly or those with disabilities or who are keeping an eye on risk factors like heart attack or stroke. (Naturally, as with any smart ring, this isn’t a medical device).

You get detailed analysis as well as suggestions as the Ringconn Smart Ring tracks various metrics, with everything easily accessible in the RingConn app. You can also use the app to refine goals as you notice improvements or want to create more accessible goals. While Lee says the app might look busy to some, the Wellness Balance feature, currently in beta, is a neat view that combines all your data and plots it onto a graph. This makes it easy to see which areas need work and how you are progressing (or regressing).

One limitation is that The RingConn Smart Ring has limited exercise modes from which to choose, with the feature still in beta. It includes basic ones like running, walking, and cycling, but that’s it. Hopefully more are coming in the future; Lee says RingConn is “working to develop more diverse sports modes.” There are, however, neat badge rewards to help encourage you as you hit goals or even wear the ring for a specific duration of time. Lee says it’s a “fun way to turn wearing your smart ring into a game.” But for now, if you want to be able to track different sports, exercises, and activities and don’t already own a smartwatch to do that, the RingConn model won’t be a good choice.

There are no added bells and whistles with this smart ring, which is also reflected in its price, which is much more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Ring. But the integration with Google Fit and Apple Health might make it the better option for those who own something other than a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. However, it’s worth noting that Lee did experience issues syncing and connecting the ring to the app on multiple occasions, which can be frustrating.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

So, you’re ready to take the leap and dive into the smart ring space. Whether you’re using it on its own or complementing a smartwatch or fitness tracker you already wear, both the Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. RingConn Smart Ring are good options to consider.

Naturally, if you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, it’s a no-brainer to buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring. You’ll enjoy a truly holistic experience with everything tracked in the Samsung Health app. If you also own a compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch, you’ll really appreciate adding this model to the ecosystem to get the most accurate results possible.

If you own another branded Android phone or even an iPhone, I’d recommend going with the RingConn Smart Ring instead. Like Apple, Samsung has a fairly closed ecosystem with its products. While you can technically use the Samsung Galaxy Ring with another branded Android device, it doesn’t make much sense when you’re paying for some features you won’t be able to leverage.

With that said, if you partake in a lot of water-based activities or just spend a lot of time outdoors, you might appreciate the extra durability the Samsung Galaxy Ring affords. The 10ATM rating is higher than you’ll find in most premium smartwatches, much less smart rings. Plus, the focus on additional sleep data could be crucial to those who are focused on improving sleep, especially if you suffer from sleep apnea or want to measure your snoring.

But the RingConn Smart Ring offers enticing features, too, like the 500mAh charging case that can keep the Ring powered up for weeks. Pop it in your purse and recharge while having brunch or commuting home from work. The health-sharing option will be appreciated by those who want to keep an eye on loved ones as well.

A small but potentially important detail: those on either extreme side of sizing might find that Samsung’s smallest size fits better or conversely, Ringconn’s largest size accommodates them. This could be a deciding factor for you once you get the respective sizing kits and try them on.

Final decision? If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy watch, go with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. If you own any other Android phone or an iPhone, the RingConn Smart Ring is a better option.

