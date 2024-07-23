Just like when you get a fancy new diamond ring, you want to make sure the size is just right when getting a smart ring. A ring that’s too big could potentially slide off your finger or won’t sit right. Meanwhile, one that’s too small will be tight and uncomfortable.

These considerations are even more important when it comes to a smart ring like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which has sensors that need to come in contact with your skin without pressing too firmly against it. Thus, before you order a fancy new Samsung Galaxy Ring, it’s crucial to ensure that you order the right size.

How to find the right Samsung Galaxy Ring size

(Image credit: Samsung)

In order to find the right Samsung Galaxy Ring size, you should use the official sizing kit.

How to get and use the official sizing kit

Samsung offers an official Samsung Galaxy Ring sizing kit that you can order online, with limited inventory. It contains samples of all nine Samsung Galaxy Ring sizes that you can try on, well, for size. When you find one you think is right, keep it on for a full day, even overnight, to ensure it’s the proper fit. If not, try a size up or down as needed for another 24-hour period. You want to be sure it’s perfect and need to account for the fact that, especially with women, your finger size can fluctuate throughout the day and during specific times of the month.

If you don’t want to wait for the mailed kit, or none are available when you’re ready to order, some wireless carriers and retail stores have a sizing kit where you can visit and try it on in-store. You can also order the sizing kit from certain retailers, like Best Buy. It’s $10 but once you’re done with it and return it, you will receive an e-gift card to use towards the purchase of the Galaxy Ring itself.

Once you know your size, check for an e-mail sent by Samsung with a link to order the Galaxy Ring from there. You can also visit My Orders on Samsung’s e-shop to submit the size and finalize an order you might have already started.

Measure at home

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While it might not be 100% accurate, you can try to measure at home using either a ring you already own that fits perfectly, or a piece of string, ribbon, or twist tie and ruler to measure the circumference of your finger.

If you already know your ring size, use this to see where it corresponds in terms of the numerical size of the proper Samsung Galaxy Ring. But keep in mind that as a smart ring, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has small bumps on the underside for the health and fitness tracking sensors. The small protrusions mean that the measurements of the Samsung Galaxy Ring are slightly different than a standard, smooth-edged ring.

Nonetheless, if you’re determined to go this route, use a string, ribbon, or other similar item and wrap it around your finger. It should be snug but not too tight. Mark where the string ends, remove it from your finger, and measure the length with a ruler. From here, you can use a handy chart to determine what size corresponds with your ring circumference in millimeters.

A finger that’s 15.6mm in diameter, for example, would be a size 5; 18.2mm would be a size 8, and 22.2mm a size 13, with additional measurements in between. You might want to consider going a size up if you find that you’re right on the line, to account for the sensors.

Go by a previous smart ring

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you’re not new to the smart ring game and you have owned one from another brand before, you can probably get something in the same size with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. All smart rings have some type of sensor and are similar in design, so the sizing should be relatively similar.

What else to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring and sizing

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in sizes from five through 13. It’s recommended to be worn on the index finger of your non-dominant hand to get the most accurate measurement, which means even if you know the size of your ring finger, it might not be the same as the index finger. Alternatively, you can also wear it on the middle finger, or the ring finger as a last option if you don’t find it comfortable on the index or middle finger. But it should not be worn on the pinky, which would likely be too small to generate an accurate reading, nor on the thumb, which could be too short and active to comfortably keep a ring on it 24/7.

While there are ways around it, your best bet to ensure that you get the right Samsung Galaxy Ring size off the bat is to order the sizing kit online.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a powerful health and wellness tool on its own, but it’s ideally worn with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, both poised to be named the best Samsung smartwatches. They work in tandem with one another to present a more holistic and accurate picture of your health.