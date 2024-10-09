Fitfam! If you like it, you should put a smart ring on it before Prime Day ends

I've been reviewing smart rings for some time now, and while the tech is still relatively new, I've been impressed so far with most of the products. That's why I'm happy to see that some of the best smart rings are on sale for Prime Day.

Of course, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is the ring that pretty much started it all, and while the newer Oura Ring 4 is available for preorder, its predecessor is still very impressive and worth buying while it's on sale and still in stock. But that's not the only smart ring on sale, and if you'd rather avoid paying a subscription, there are plenty options available at a discount for Prime Day.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 is one of the best smart rings on the market. It measures your heart rate, monitors your temperature, tracks your sleep, and much more. The pricier Horizon style normally costs a premium over the Heritage, but with $50 off, you can get it for the same price.

✅Recommended if: You want a low-key smart ring with great battery life, tons of insights, and automatic activity tracking.

❌Skip this deal if: You won't want to commit to a monthly subscription to access most useful features.

RingConn Smart Ring: $279 $223.20 at Amazon The RingConn Smart Ring is a well-designed smart ring with impressive battery life, an easy-to-use app, and an included charging case. Plus, it actually provides some useful insights, and there's no subscription, which makes this 20% discount even more attractive.

✅Recommended if: You want a smart ring that doesn't require a subscription but still provides long battery life and good daily insights into your health.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a ring that can automatically detect workouts and that works with Android Health Connect to sync data.

Ultrahuman Ring Air: $349 $205 at Amazon The Ultrahuman Ring Air is one of the most forgettable wearables but in a good way. It's very comfortable to wear, which is great for sleep tracking, and while it's on the pricier side, there's no subscription here. Fortunately, this 13% discount makes the price a little easier to swallow.

✅Recommended if: You want something that has a comfortable fit and can track sleep without requiring a subscription for any features.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a smart ring with accurate step and fitness tracking and an easy-to-use app.

Amazfit Helio Ring: $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Helio Ring may not be the best smart ring out there, but it has a great design and utilizes AI to merge data with Amazfit smartwatches for a comprehensive look at your day. This impressive discount brings it down to just $149 (no subscription), but only for one specific size.

✅Recommended if: You use Amazfit smartwatches and are able to fit the select few available sizes.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't use an Amazfit smartwatch or don't fit the available sizes. Also if you want a smart ring with good battery life.

If you're in the market for a fitness-tracking wearable, smart rings are a good choice, but if they're not for you, you might also want to look into a smartwatch. Fortunately, there are still some compelling smartwatch Prime Day deals you can take advantage of before the sales event ends.