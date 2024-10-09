Hear me out — You should still buy the Oura Ring Gen 3 while it's in stock

Smart rings are all the rage right now, and Oura has pretty much led the pack with its impressive Oura Ring Gen 3. The ring launched in 2021, inspiring tons of other companies to make their own versions. Now, in 2024, the company has launched the Oura Ring 4, which features plenty of upgrades over its predecessor and an improved design. However, if you're thinking you should just get the latest model, you might wanna consider this Prime Day deal on the best Oura Ring Gen 3 style instead.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 comes in two styles, with the Heritage starting at $299 and Horizon starting at $349. However, this Prime Day deal brings the newer Horizon model down to $299 for the silver and black colorways, and depending on the size, you can even find the ring for as low as $280.

Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon): $349 $299 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 is the ring that pretty much started it all. It's a discreet health tracker that measures your heart rate, monitors your temperature, tracks your sleep, and much more. The pricier Horizon style normally costs a premium over the Heritage, but with $50 off, you can get it for the same price.

After using the Oura Ring Gen 3 for a few years, I can honestly say that it's one of the best wearables I've owned. It comes with plenty of features and has a seven-day battery life despite its small size. And yet, Oura keeps stuffing more and more features into this small ring, making it well worth the cost of ownership.

Sure, the Oura Ring 4 comes with better battery life, higher accuracy, and better activity tracking, but the Oura Ring Gen 3 is still one of the best smart rings on the market and, in some ways, is better than many Android smartwatches. And the Horizon style is the better-looking option over the Heritage style, especially since it looks nearly identical to the Oura Ring 4. I like my Heritage model, but if I could afford the Horizon style, that would've been my choice. Fortunately, Prime Day is making that a little bit easier for shoppers.

✅Recommended if: You want a discreet health tracking wearable that you can use to monitor your daily activity, sleep, stress, and more.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the latest Oura Ring 4 or you prefer a smart ring without a monthly subscription.

There hasn't been a better time to buy a smart ring, but you'll want to get in on this deal now, because once the Oura Ring Gen 3 is out of stock, that'll be it! And some of you may be happy to know that the ring is FSA/HSA eligible, which could make purchasing one even easier.

Otherwise, you can check out these Prime Day deals on smartwatches if you want something a bit more involved and interactive.