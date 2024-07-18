Hurry and grab this fantastic smart ring before Prime Day ends! And no, it's not the Galaxy Ring or Oura Ring

Smart rings are suddenly all the rage these days, and the RingConn Smart Ring is probably one of the better options you can find right now. It's already cheaper than the Oura Ring and Galaxy Ring, but this Prime Day sale gets you the ring for much less than you'd pay for either, making it an absolute steal if you don't want to spend too much money on a wearable.

The RingConn Smart Ring normally retails for $279, but this 25% discount brings it down to just $209, nearly $100 less than the cheapest Oura Ring and almost $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Ring.

RingConn Smart Ring: $279 $209 at Amazon The RingConn Smart Ring is a fantastic smart ring that gets a surprising amount right for a device that doesn't require a subscription. Not only is the low price surprising, but now you can get it for even less. But act now—this deal won't last long!

Having used the RingConn Smart Ring, I was thoroughly impressed with not only the design and features but also the layout of the app. The ring looks great and comes in three finishes with many different sizes. It also has a bevy of sensors and health-tracking features to help you manage your sleep and stress, and it's all laid out in a nicely visual app that gives you insights on how you can improve.

There's also a handy charging cradle, although you may not use it much because the ring lasts for about a week per charge.

The best part is that there isn't a subscription! And if you're on iOS, the app will connect to Apple Health, while Android users will have to connect it to Google Fit to sync all your data (no Health Connect support as of yet, it seems).

✅Recommended if: You want a more affordable smart ring that doesn't require a subscription.

❌Skip this deal if: You would rather invest in a smart ring from a company you're familiar with or you're still on the fence about smart rings in general.

In the meantime, you can check out our other smart ring Prime Day deals before the sales event ends, like this one on the Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon) that gets you nearly $100 off.