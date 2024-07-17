Who needs the Galaxy Ring with all these epic Prime Day smart ring deals?

As excited as we are for the Galaxy Ring, its main upside is the integration with Samsung Health and a couple gimmicky gestures. Most of the current smart rings have the same heart rate and stress data, nightly sleep stages and blood oxygen, daily energy score, and basic fitness features. And thanks to these Prime Day smart ring deals, you can score some for $100–200 less than the $399 Galaxy Ring!

Amazon is chock-full of sub-$100 off-brand smart rings with limited features and dodgy promises that we wouldn't recommend. Instead, we'll point you to a few smart ring brands that we know you can trust, and break down which is the best deal for you! Start with the Oura Ring Gen 3 ($67 off in all finishes), but we also have some exciting deals from Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Amazfit to recommend.

Amazfit Helio Ring: $299 $240 at Amazfit Make sure to use the code PDRING while checking out on Amazfit's site to get $59 off this brand-new smart ring! It has sleep coaching, a daily readiness score with a recovery rec after workouts, and a four-day battery life (which is a bit on the low side, but still respectable). Amazfit is well-respected for its fitness software, and the Helio Ring will help guide your fitness journey while also tracking your body's heart health, blood oxygen, stress, and skin temperature. Price comparison: Amazon - $299

RingConn Smart Ring: $279 $209.25 at Amazon The RingConn smart ring is one of our favorite smart rings. Our reviewer noted that its "health tracking feels about on par with Oura, and the app has an easy-to-use layout that offers plenty of insights into your health and wellness, all without charging you more for the privilege of actually viewing that data." Thanks to Prime Day (and the subscription-free app), you'll end up saving a lot of money over both Oura and Samsung in the long run. Plus, it has all the essential health sensors, a durable and waterproof design, and a "unique" ring design that we appreciated. Price comparison: RingConn - $209

Ultrahuman Ring Air: $349 $295 at Amazon The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a favorite of several AC staffers, with most of the same perks as the other smart rings on this list. In particular, it's quite light, lasts a solid 6 days per charge, doesn't require a subscription, and provides a ton of insight, including AFib warnings. The Prime Day deal isn't quite as good as the others on this list, but it's still worth considering! Price comparison: Ultrahuman - $349

In terms of choosing the best Prime Day smart ring deal, Oura is hard to beat if you're focused primarily on style and want a gold or rose gold finish; it rarely goes on sale, and the money you save can go into the mandatory subscription to get all your data.

Ultrahuman and RingConn provide pretty similar experiences, so you may lean towards RingConn simply because it's much cheaper. That said, Ultrahuman recently added new features to the Ring Air like AFib detection, a sleep deficit tracker to show the impact of multiple bad days of sleep, and new "PowerPlugs" that personalize your results based on what you're interested in. So the Ring Air remains tempting even if it's more expensive!

Amazfit is a great option if you already own an Amazfit watch, as your Helio Ring and watch collectively send data to the app, which determines which is the most accurate and saves that result instead of showing duplicates. The main downside is that its 4-day battery life is fairly short compared to the rest, and Amazfit does push you to subscribe to its own services in the app, despite not "requiring" them.

Otherwise, you can check out our list of Prime Day smartwatch deals if you're more interested in a traditional fitness tracker or Wear OS watch!