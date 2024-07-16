Galaxy Ring, who? There's a hot deal on the best-looking Oura Ring style right now

The Galaxy Ring is on its way, and it's not cheap at $399. But while the Oura Ring Gen 3 starts at just $299, the most expensive models can exceed $400, even reaching $549. Fortunately, Prime Day is here to get you some of the best-looking Oura Ring styles for less.

The fully circular Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon style normally starts at $349 for some finishes like silver and black, although the more attractive ones, like the new Brushed Titanium, go for $449 and more. Fortunately, all Horizon models are on sale for Prime Day, scoring you 19% off each finish. That brings the Brushed Titanium finish down to $363, which is less than what you'd pay upfront for the new Galaxy Ring.

I've been using the Oura Ring Gen 3 since 2021, and I absolutely love it. I've recommended it to so many of my friends and even convinced Shruti Shekar, Android Central's EIC, to get one, and she absolutely loves it. Sleep tracking is pretty detailed, and I love the automatic activity detection, which works surprisingly well. The Readiness score brings all your activities and vitals together to help give you insights on how to make the best of your day and take charge of your wellness.

Keep in mind that Oura requires a subscription for many of its most useful features, so you'll have to include the $5.99 monthly cost in your calculations. It's a small price to pay for the membership, but it's still worth noting. That said, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is FSA/HSA eligible, so you can always use the money set aside in those accounts to pay for the ring.

Still, Oura continues to add more and more features to the Oura Ring Gen 3 and the companion app, and it's honestly incredible how much this little wearable is capable of.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a low-key wearable to track your vitals and help keep you on top of your wellness without being too distracting.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want to pay for a monthly subscription or are deeply ingrained into the Samsung ecosystem.

If the exact style doesn't matter to you, the older Heritage style isn't on sale for Prime Day, but you can still grab these styles for less than what you'd pay for the Horizon rings. Finishes like black and silver are available to purchase starting from just $299, which is $100 less than what you'd pay for the Galaxy Ring.

