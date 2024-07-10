How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Ring — early deals and everything you need to know about the long-awaited wearable

Samsung has been teasing the release of a smart ring for a long time now, so it feels a little surreal to say that you can actually preorder the Galaxy Ring today. Samsung, Verizon, and a few select retailers are already selling the wearable ahead of its July 24th release date, so I’ve gathered all of the best Galaxy Ring preorder deals on the web (so far) below.

The smart ring category has remained pretty niche for years with a few notable exceptions (ahem, Oura Ring), so the fact that a behemoth like Samsung has taken this step is a big deal. We've already spent a little hands-on time with the Galaxy Ring, and our first impressions are quite positive. The device is sleek and discreet, with up to 7 days of battery life, a ton of useful gesture features, and nearly-seamless integration with the rest of your existing Galaxy devices.

All of this innovation comes at a price, however, as the Galaxy Ring will set you back a straight $399. On the bright side, there's no subscription fee to worry about, and if you're hoping to save a little extra money, you can take advantage of one of the preorder deals below. More offers are expected to go live throughout the week, so if you don't find what you're looking for now, check back later to see what's new.

The best Galaxy Ring preorder deals (so far)

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99, plus free $50 credit and sizing kit at Samsung Preorder the Galaxy Ring ahead of its July 24th release date and Samsung will give you a free $50 credit to use in the Samsung store, plus you'll get a complimentary sizing kit (a $9.99 value) if you need helping finding the right fit.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99 at AT&T The iconic wireless carrier AT&T is also selling the Galaxy Ring, but there doesn't appear to be any special promotion at this time.

This is a developing story. More deals will be added soon!