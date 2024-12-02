Gollum would murder hobbitses to get this 43% OFF smart ring lightning deal before Cyber Monday ends

No need to cast this into the fiery chasm from whence it came.

Have you (or your alternate personality) been coveting a smart ring, but find most smart rings are too expensive or owned by thieving Bagginses? Rather than pay a dragon's hoard worth of money on an Oura Ring, try the excellent RingConn Gen 1 as a budget alternative: It's currently over 40% off via this Cyber Monday lightning deal, which may not last through the day!

My fellow nerds on staff have joked several times about smart rings being "Rings of Power," and our ring-collecting managing editor titled his Oura Ring 4 review the "lord of the smart rings." But Oura's latest ring is full-priced, while the solid last-gen Oura Ring 3 is 20% off but costs more upfront (especially in gold) and has a mandatory $6/month subscription that adds up.

On our best smart rings list, the RingConn Gen 1 claimed our "best value" spot because of its affordable, subscription-free cost, comfortably light squircle design, reliable results, and consistent 7-day battery life. It may not be the "One Ring to Rule Them All™," but it's certainly got its smart tricks.

RingConn Smart Ring: was $279.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The RingConn Smart Ring makes Oura, Samsung, and Ultrahuman smart rings look overpriced at full price, but snagging one for $120 off makes it absurdly reasonable. It's a great way to experiment with smart rings and see if their insights and suggestions really improve your life, before you can weigh upgrading to a fancier smart ring!

The RingConn Gen 2 is even better, lasting an impressive 10–12 days per charge so it's easy to slip on and forget about. Unfortunately, it seems to be available solely through RingConn's own site, with a tiny $15-off coupon for Cyber Monday ($285 total).

Of the other great smart ring options we've tested, my personal favorite (the Ultrahuman Ring Air) is only 15% off ($296), while the Samsung Galaxy Ring is full-priced ($399) with a $50 gift card. As much as I'd like to recommend Ultrahuman, it's hard to turn down saving an extra $137 for most of the same health data.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is only $149 (25% off), beating RingConn's price slightly, but we're not quite as impressed with that smart ring. It's actually the best smart ring for HR accuracy, but its short battery life and limited sizes make it harder to recommend. Still, it's worth considering if you have the right ring size!

With all that context, it's clear that the RingConn Smart Ring is a real bargain at $159, shipping in three colors (Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver, Pale Gold) and seven sizes from 8–14. It's unfortunately not available in smaller sizes, so those with smaller hands may have to look at alternate brands like Ultrahuman or Oura.

Grab this Cyber Monday smart ring deal while it's still available! And Gollum/ Smeagol, if you're reading this, maybe try wearing this new precious instead of hunting those evil hobbitses into Mordor!