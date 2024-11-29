Casio's odd watch-shaped smart ring is actually coming to the US

What you need to know

Casio unveiled an odd product for the 50th anniversary of the Casio Watch, and it's a ring.

The "ring-sized version" of a Casio watch costs $120 and is coming in December 2024.

Initially thought to be a Japan exclusive, the ring watch was recently spotted on Casio's US store, confirming a stateside release.

When we first heard about Casio's upcoming ring watch, we thought it was akin to an April Fool's joke. However, it turns out that the Casio CRW-001-1JR isn't entirely a Japan exclusive. The Casio CRW001-1 is the exact same as the CRW-001-1JR, except it'll be available in the US starting next month at a retail price of $120 (via The Verge).

It's an interesting concept, to say the least, and this "ring watch" is exactly what it sounds like. It's a ring-sized version of Casio's classic watches designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Casio Watch. And although it's a strange product — it has none of the modern smart watch features you're probably familiar with — it took a lot of clever engineering to get here.

The Casio CRW001-1 is made entirely out of metal, and Casio says it had to use special processes to use injection-molding to create a unified case, case back, and ring. At the same time, it's still a traditional watch, so the battery still needs to be replaced. That's why Casio used a unique glass adhesive method to create a water-resistant seal that still makes it possible to replace the battery.

Speaking of battery life, it's claimed to last two years and simply uses a SR621SW button battery, and can be replaced. In a way, that makes the Casio CRW001-1 more repairable than the best smart rings — and even smartwatches — you can buy.

(Image credit: Casio)

At the end of the day, you have to wonder if Casio saw the weirdly-positive reception to the Casio CRW-001-1JR and decided to bring it to the US — or if this was always part of the plan. With a $120 price, it's expensive for what it is, but isn't actually that overpriced when you consider the going rates for rings, watches, and collectibles.

This is clearly a novelty item, but with a December 2024 release, it could make for a great gift for a gadget-lover. I know it's something that I'd want in my personal collection, even if I probably wouldn't replace my smartwatch or smart ring for it.