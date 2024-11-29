Casio's odd watch-shaped smart ring is actually coming to the US
Initially thought to be a Japan exclusive, this ring-sized watch is headed stateside.
What you need to know
- Casio unveiled an odd product for the 50th anniversary of the Casio Watch, and it's a ring.
- The "ring-sized version" of a Casio watch costs $120 and is coming in December 2024.
- Initially thought to be a Japan exclusive, the ring watch was recently spotted on Casio's US store, confirming a stateside release.
When we first heard about Casio's upcoming ring watch, we thought it was akin to an April Fool's joke. However, it turns out that the Casio CRW-001-1JR isn't entirely a Japan exclusive. The Casio CRW001-1 is the exact same as the CRW-001-1JR, except it'll be available in the US starting next month at a retail price of $120 (via The Verge).
It's an interesting concept, to say the least, and this "ring watch" is exactly what it sounds like. It's a ring-sized version of Casio's classic watches designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Casio Watch. And although it's a strange product — it has none of the modern smart watch features you're probably familiar with — it took a lot of clever engineering to get here.
The Casio CRW001-1 is made entirely out of metal, and Casio says it had to use special processes to use injection-molding to create a unified case, case back, and ring. At the same time, it's still a traditional watch, so the battery still needs to be replaced. That's why Casio used a unique glass adhesive method to create a water-resistant seal that still makes it possible to replace the battery.
Speaking of battery life, it's claimed to last two years and simply uses a SR621SW button battery, and can be replaced. In a way, that makes the Casio CRW001-1 more repairable than the best smart rings — and even smartwatches — you can buy.
At the end of the day, you have to wonder if Casio saw the weirdly-positive reception to the Casio CRW-001-1JR and decided to bring it to the US — or if this was always part of the plan. With a $120 price, it's expensive for what it is, but isn't actually that overpriced when you consider the going rates for rings, watches, and collectibles.
This is clearly a novelty item, but with a December 2024 release, it could make for a great gift for a gadget-lover. I know it's something that I'd want in my personal collection, even if I probably wouldn't replace my smartwatch or smart ring for it.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.