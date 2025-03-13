What you need to know

Samsung speaks up about the recent string of One UI 8 rumors surface, stating its most likely just "internal test" builds with the company's devices.

The One UI Beta team encourages users to keep tabs on its official channels for more appropriate information regarding the software's development.

Recent rumors state Samsung has started internally testing One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 series and that the OS could arrive "earlier" this year.

Samsung is breaking its silence over the recent string of internal testing rumors for its Android 16-based OS release.

In response to a recent community post, a One UI Beta team member states there's nothing official (yet) about One UI 8 for stable users or testers. The thread started with questions regarding the supposed start of One UI 8 testing on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 "outside the U.S." Samsung's response to this is "One UI 8.0 has not been officially announced or released for any devices."

The OP (original poster) cited a post by SammyGuru, which highlights alleged evidence of a test underway for One UI 8 on the Flip 6 and Fold 6 in India.

The One UI Beta member states that while rumors have brought awareness to "certain devices" with One UI 8, "these are likely internal Samsung test units." They add that these devices are typically "used for early-stage development and are not available for public use."

Samsung encourages users to keep tabs on its official channels for any updates regarding future One UI betas or rollouts. Nothing official has arrived for enrolled testers yet, which is good (in a way) considering there's something more important we still need.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Most consumers haven't even gotten their promised One UI 7 update yet and rumors have already veered toward an "earlier" One UI 8. A tipster on X claimed Samsung may skip the typically expected in between updates for its Android 15-based One UI 7 update. They suggest the possibility of a "One UI 7.1" or "7.1.1" is out of the question as the company could drop Galaxy users right into One UI 8 after.

Meanwhile, we saw similar rumors about internal One UI 8 testing for the Galaxy S25 crop up just recently. Another tipster on X posted a few alleged build numbers for the series and the next software iteration. Unlike the other rumor, this Galaxy S25 specific one didn't mention the country this was spotted in. Regardless, as we've seen from Samsung's One UI Beta team, it's simply internal/early stage development progress for now.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung's One UI 7 has been hit with a severe amount of delays, and its fourth beta arrived toward the end of February. While Samsung has grappled with various issues, it finally confirmed One uI 7 will arrive for all eligible Galaxy devices in April.

But speculation on an earlier One UI 8 comes as Google is fast-tracking its Android 16 update. Google is interested in launching its next major Android OS in Q2 2025. Android 16 Beta 2 arrived for enrolled Pixels in February, which is right on schedule with what it foresees for the next upgrade.