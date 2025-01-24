The Samsung Galaxy S25 series supports satellite connectivity, but there's a catch

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has the hardware to support satellite connectivity using Snapdragon Satellite.

However, Samsung didn’t make a deal with a satellite provider directly, so it’s up to your carrier.

Only Verizon customers can use a Galaxy S25 smartphone to ask for help in an emergency over satellite, at least for now.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is powered by Qualcomm chips everywhere, and that comes with an impressive feature: Snapdragon Satellite. Essentially, the Galaxy S25 series can connect to overhead satellites to transmit emergency SOS messages in an emergency — but there’s a big catch. Due to the intricacies of non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellites, only Verizon customers will be able to take advantage of the satellite connectivity feature. That’s why Samsung isn’t even advertising it.

The satellite connectivity situation of the Galaxy S25 lineup was first uncovered by Christian Frhr. von der Ropp , who is an independent satellite expert and consultant (via Android Authority). Samsung chose to leave it up to the cellular carriers to make direct-to-device (D2D) satellite agreements with NTN service providers, rather than make an all-encompassing agreement itself.

This is a starkly different approach to providing D2D services than Samsung’s competitors, Apple and Google, have taken. Apple made waves when it partnered directly with Globalstar to provide Emergency SOS via Satellite for free to users of newer iPhone models. Google directly reached an agreement with Skylo, a 5G NTN, D2D service provider, for the Pixel 9 series — meaning that users can utilize satellite services without involving their mobile network operators (MNOs).

As Frhr. von der Ropp reports, Samsung took a different strategy by stepping aside and letting MNOs — also known as cellular carriers — handle the agreements with satellite operators. The problem is that, per the report, Skylo is effectively the only 5G NTN, D2D service providers capable of supporting Snapdragon Satellite in the Galaxy S25 series. In other words, Skylo would have a lot of leverage in negotiations with cellular carriers who want to provide services to their customers.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has Snapdragon Satellite connectivity inside. (Image credit: Android Central)

That’s how we got to the point where Verizon is the only carrier to have reached a deal with Skylo for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. It’s also an explanation for why the Galaxy S25 lineup supports D2D satellite connectivity, a hit feature, and Samsung isn’t touting it.

It’s possible that more carriers make deals in the future to enable satellite connectivity for their customers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, or explore other options. T-Mobile, specifically, is partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink to deliver satellite service on Android phones.

For now, only Verizon users can take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S25’s satellite connectivity feature.