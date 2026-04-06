Best Buy is now slashing up to $300 off the Galaxy S26 lineup when you buy unlocked — who needs Amazon?
These are among the first straight discounts we've seen for the flagships.
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The Galaxy S26 series has been out for about a month, and while we've seen plenty of trade-in opportunities and deals from carriers, straight discounts on the Samsung phones have been few and far between.
Fortunately, that's all about to change, as Best Buy is currently slashing up to $300 off the flagship lineup, no trade-in required and no strings attached.
Whether you're interested in the base model Galaxy S26, the super-balanced S26 Plus, or the outrageously powerful Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, you're eligible for a discount if you order from Best Buy today.
You'll earn the biggest discount if you activate the devices via Verizon or AT&T on the retailer's site, but up to $200 off still awaits if you simply want to check out now with zero hassle.
Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB: $899.99 $699.99 with activation | $799.99 without at Best Buy
The base model Galaxy S26 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with a slim build, upgraded battery capacity, and a seven-year software promise.
Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score $200 off with AT&T or Verizon activation. Skip that part altogether and you'll still get a cool $100 discount on the compact flagship.