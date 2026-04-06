Best Buy is now slashing up to $300 off the Galaxy S26 lineup when you buy unlocked — who needs Amazon?

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These are among the first straight discounts we've seen for the flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra in hand
(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S26 series has been out for about a month, and while we've seen plenty of trade-in opportunities and deals from carriers, straight discounts on the Samsung phones have been few and far between.

Fortunately, that's all about to change, as Best Buy is currently slashing up to $300 off the flagship lineup, no trade-in required and no strings attached. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB:$899.99 $699.99 with activation | $799.99 without at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB: $899.99 $699.99 with activation | $799.99 without at Best Buy

The base model Galaxy S26 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with a slim build, upgraded battery capacity, and a seven-year software promise.

Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score $200 off with AT&T or Verizon activation. Skip that part altogether and you'll still get a cool $100 discount on the compact flagship.

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