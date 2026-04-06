Best Buy is now slashing up to $300 off the Galaxy S26 lineup when you buy unlocked — who needs Amazon?

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The Galaxy S26 series has been out for about a month, and while we've seen plenty of trade-in opportunities and deals from carriers, straight discounts on the Samsung phones have been few and far between.

Fortunately, that's all about to change, as Best Buy is currently slashing up to $300 off the flagship lineup, no trade-in required and no strings attached.

Whether you're interested in the base model Galaxy S26, the super-balanced S26 Plus, or the outrageously powerful Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, you're eligible for a discount if you order from Best Buy today.

You'll earn the biggest discount if you activate the devices via Verizon or AT&T on the retailer's site, but up to $200 off still awaits if you simply want to check out now with zero hassle.