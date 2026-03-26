Phones Samsung Galaxy Forget Amazon, this Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deal comes with $920 of potential savings Deals By Patrick Farmer published 26 March 2026 Why settle for Amazon's deal when Samsung is offering straight savings and storage upgrades? Click for next article (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors