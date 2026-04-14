Three reasons why Thieaudio's Monarch MKIV are the ideal endgame IEMs

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Thieaudio has consistently proven that it knows how to deliver standout IEMs; whether that's the Oracle MKII, the Prestige LTD — which is still a great all-round musical option — or the flagship Valhalla, which is just on another level. But it's the brand's Monarch series that gets the most amount of attention, and deservedly so; I used the Monarch MKIII last year, and it didn't take long to realize that these IEMs are truly special.

That's why I was excited to get my hands on the Monarch MKIV; at the outset, the IEMs have a similar driver configuration that sees two dynamic driver, six Sonion balanced armature drivers, and two Sonion EST drivers in each shell, with a 4-way crossover and four sound tubes. Where things start to get interesting is the tuning switch, with Thieaudio adding a toggle on the IEMs that lets you easily switch between the reference neutral tuning and a much more engaging bass-focused sound. This Rumble mode (as it's called), adds a 3dB boost to the entire sub-bass range, making the overall sound that much warmer.

Because of the tweaks to the sound tube and the custom tuning, the Monarch MKIV retail for $1,149 at Linsoul, and that's for the standard model with the Stellashot or Kaleidoglow colors. If you want to go with a custom-shell design — as has been the case with previous Monarch IEMs — you'll need to shell out an additional $100 to $150, and wait an additional six to eight weeks to get your order. I used the Monarch MKIV for the better part of three months now, and here's why I think these IEMs are among the best in their category, and endgame-worthy if you're looking to upgrade.

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The sound quality is sublime