Thieaudio Prestige LTD review: Definite endgame territory

The Prestige LTD combine an eye-catching design with excellent build quality, but it's the sound that makes these IEMs stand out. They're highly technical, but changes to the tuning result in a much better low-end vibrancy, and that makes the Prestige LTD a great choice for casual music listening sessions. You also get a wide soundstage with terrific layering, and Thieaudio did a great job managing the tribrid configuration. The Prestige LTD are large and are aimed at the high-end segment, but if you need highly-resolving IEMs that measure up in daily use, they're a great choice.

Thieaudio is audio retailer Linsoul's in-house brand, and it has delivered quite a lot of hits over the years. The recently-released Monarch MKIII are a contender for the best IEMs under $1,000, and the Oracle MKII I reviewed a few months ago deliver a stellar sound via a combination of three audio drivers.

The Prestige LTD is a revised version of the Prestige that debuted in Q1 2023, and the difference between the two is tuning — Thieaudio made a few tweaks to the sound signature after soliciting feedback from its userbase. Namely, you get better energy in the sub-bass and mid-bass frequencies, and the treble isn't as bright. The Prestige LTD are available for $1,299 on Linsoul, and you can get your hands on major audio retailers globally.

Like the Oracle MKII, the Prestige LTD uses a tribrid system that houses three distinct driver units in each earbud. You get the usual 10mm dynamic driver, and it's joined by four balanced armature drivers, and four Sonion electrostatic drivers that are designed to fill out the treble.

Each driver unit is tuned to handle distinct sections of the frequency range, and like other tribrid configurations I tested in recent months — including the Fiio FX15 — the Prestige LTD deliver incredibly detailed sound that's highly resolving. While the LTD version is aimed at music listening, it can also be used for monitoring.

Coming to the design, the Prestige LTD have a galaxy motif that I like quite a bit, and the design on the faceplate grabs attention without coming across as ostentatious. It's always a thin line between the two, and Thieaudio managed to do a great job. The IEMs have Thieaudio branding prominently highlighted, and again, it is done tastefully, with the silver text accentuating the design.

The build quality is among the best in this class, and they're built to last — I used these for the better part of six months, and they haven't picked up much in the way of scratches or any visible signs of wear. The shells are made out of resin, and the IEMs are on the larger side, but the contoured design doesn't exert too much pressure on your ear, and it isn't difficult to get a comfortable fit.

Thieaudio bundles three pairs of silicone eartips along with three pairs of memory foam options, and while both sets are of a good quality, the selection isn't anywhere as extensive as what you get with other IEMs in this category. I would have liked more silicone eartip options in the box.

That said, Thieaudio's carrying case is one of the best around, and it uses a hard shell design that does a great job securing the Prestige LTD. The bundled silver-plated cable uses a 4-braid Litz design and has modular connectors; I'm a big fan of module cables as they just make it easier to switch between sources, and the cable has the standard 3.5mm plug in addition to balanced 2.5mm and 4.4mm. Changing the plugs is about as straightforward as it gets, and Thieaudio did all the right things in this area.

I used the Prestige LTD mostly with the Fiio M15S, and I also paired it with the K9 Pro. The IEMs are relatively easy to drive and don't need a powerful source, but you'll get the most out of them with a dedicated DAC — even DAC dongles like the KA11 are enough.

A big change with the sound signature of the Prestige LTD versus the regular model is in the low-end frequencies, with Thieaudio boosting the bass shelf. The result is much more vibrancy with the sub-bass, and the IEMs don't sound flat in this section. You get a good rumble and definition, and while it isn't exaggerated by any measure, the sound is dynamic.

The exuberance extends to the mid-bass as well, and it makes the Prestige LTD highly enjoyable. Of course, if you need even better bass, the $999 Monarch MKIII are the way to go.

The mids are natural and have excellent layering, Vocals come through with plenty of detail, there's great instrument separation, and you just get a good balance that allows the IEMs to shine. The most noticeable difference in tuning is in the treble region, with the Prestige LTD delivering a smoother presentation that isn't as bright. You still get a lot of airiness to the sound and great detail retrieval, but it isn't harsh.

Similarly, the soundstage is exquisite, and the Prestige LTD hold up just as well for studio monitoring as casual music listening sessions.

Thieaudio did a fantastic job with the Prestige LTD, and the IEMs combine an attractive design with terrific sound and great tonality. They're more technical than the likes of the FX15 and some of the other tribrid configurations around, but the tweaks to the tuning make them just as enjoyable.