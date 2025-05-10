I bought Sennheiser's HD6XX four years ago, and I recommended the headphones widely; the combination of sturdy build quality and phenomenal sound backed by a good value made the product the obvious choice in the sub-$300 category, and they still hold up well.

That said, there are plenty of great choices available today; Sivga's Luan is a good option at $299, and Fiio is showing that it can deliver one best-seller after another with its FT range of headsets. I tested the FT3 and FT5 when they debuted, and the budget-focused FT1 a few months ago, and all three models stand out in their own way.

With the FT1 Pro, it's clear that Fiio took all of its learnings in the last two years to create a product that truly stands out. The headphones cost $279 on Amazon, with the regular FT1 going up to $209 on the retailer due to the ongoing tariffs situation. Even then, they're a decent value when you consider just how good they sound.

The FT1 Pro share a similar aesthetic as the rest of their siblings, and while you don't get a wood-backed design like the FT1, they're comfortable to wear, and don't cause any fatigue even with extended use. Coming in at 374g, they're not heavy, and Fiio did a good job with the suede headband lining and liberal usage of steel in the construction of the headphones.

The headband allows for a good rotation, and I didn't see any issues in getting a comfortable fit. The protein leather pads come with a fabric lining, and the breathable design ensures there's no hot spot while using the FT1 Pro. The pads are slightly angled, and they fit well.

The FT1 Pro connect via 3.5mm jacks, and Fiio bundles two cables in the box; one with a 3.5mm plug, and the other being a balanced 4.4mm cable. Like the FT1, you get a high-quality storage box that makes it easy to take the FT1 Pro anywhere.

Coming to the sound, the FT1 Pro use Fiio's custom planar drivers, and combined wit the open-back nature of the headphones, you get a distinctly different sound to the regular model.

The FT1 have a clearly exaggerated bass with a distinct rumble and energy, and the FT1 Pro have a better balance; the bass isn't quite as vibrant, but you still get plenty of vigor, and the switch to planar drivers means the bass transient is faster. If you predominantly listen to bass-heavy music, I'd still suggest the FT1 — they're designed to have a weighty low-end — but if you want a neutral sound while still getting decent bass, the FT1 Pro are the way to go.

Mid-bass is tight and focused, and you get a clean mid-range where the vocals are detailed and full-bodied. Instruments have good tonality, and there's a bit of warmth to the sound that makes using the headphones highly enjoyable. This is where the FT1 Pro come into their own, and the sound quality is similar to the HD6XX but with the benefit of planar drivers.

There's a good sense of airiness with the treble, but you don't get any harshness or sibilance, which is good. The soundstage is definitely wider than the FT1 (as you'd imagine), and there's better imaging as well.

The one thing to note is that the FT1 Pro need a powerful source — I tested them with the Fiio K19 — and there was a noticeable difference in imaging when I switched to a portable source. So if you're eyeing these, I'd suggest using an amp that has a decent amount of power. It's not that they're hard to drive, but you'll need to good source to unlock the full potential of the sound.

Overall, Fiio did a magnificent job with the FT1 Pro. They have a neutral sound that lends itself well to diverse genres, and you get a comfortable fit. While they're costlier in the U.S. because of the tariffs, they're still a good option if you want a planar headset on a budget.