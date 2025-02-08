Fiio's FT1 is the new king of budget headphones

Fiio did all the right things with the planar FT5 and then the FT3 headphones, but as is the case with these things, it wasn't until the budget-focused FT1 showed up that I realized the magnitude of what the brand achieved. These closed-back headphones are easily among the best-sounding I've tested, and they're an unbelievable value.



You can get your hands on the FT1 for $149 on Amazon, and that's incredible when you consider the sound quality is in line with headsets that cost twice as much — it goes up against Meze's 99 Classics. The headphones are sold in walnut and beech wood shells, and while I got the walnut model, Fiio is predominantly selling the beech wood option globally.

Design is the obvious starting point with these headphones; while Fiio does a decent enough job in this area, the brand tends to focus on usability rather than aesthetics. With the FT1, it managed to nail both; the usage of solid wood shells to cover the outside of the headphones gives them an elegance that you just don't get with the FT3 and even the FT5, and they look fabulous.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that this is the best-looking Fiio product by a considerable margin. The FT1 look just as evocative as the 99 Classics, and the build quality is among the best in this category. The FT1 feature a metal headband with sliding rails, and you get good adjustability. The headband is cushioned and has a fabric finish, and the headphones are light enough that there's no issue with fatigue even after extended use.

What I like the most about the FT1 is the oversized ear cups, and honestly, they make using the headphones that much more enjoyable. There's nothing about the FT1 that their price tag, and Fiio deserves full credit when it comes to the design and comfort.



On that note, you get a decent set of accessories as well. Fiio bundles two cables — one with a 3.5mm plug and the other with 4.4mm — and you get a hard shell carrying case. Although the FT1 don't fold flat, the inclusion of the case means you can take these anywhere.

After two months of extensive use, I didn't have any issues with the design or comfort of the FT1, and if anything, these are among the most comfortable headphones I've used in this category. There isn't any excessive clamping force, and the earpads are exquisite; they have generous padding and are very comfortable.

You get good passive isolation thanks to the closed-back design and decent seal with the earpads. Overall, the design is decidedly retro, but that's what makes the FT1 so enticing — they're differentiated enough that they immediately grab attention.

Image 1 of 3

Coming to the sound, the FT1 feature a 60mm dynamic driver alongside a nanowood fiber composite diaphragm, and Fiio clearly made a lot of tweaks to the sound over the FT3. The result is that the FT1 sound absolutely incredible; I tested the headphones with the Fiio BTR13 and M23, and the K19 DAC when using my Windows machine.

Bass in particular is delightful, with the FT1 managing to deliver terrific sub-bass and mid-bass. There are times when the bass gets a bit exaggerated, but it just adds to the liveliness of the sound — these aren't reference material. Mids are warm and delightful, and vocals shine through with plenty of clarity and vigor. You get a good sparkle with the treble, but there isn't any harshness.

I prefer the sound of the FT1 to the 99 Classics and even the FT3, and they hold up incredibly well for casual listening sessions. There isn't anything to criticize as such, and while they're not as neutral as Fiio's other products, the musical nature of the FT1 makes them a standout option.



Fiio just released the $199 FT1 Pro, and they should be similarly great — I'll be getting started with these shortly. But if you need closed-back headphones with a distinctive look and amazing sound, the FT1 should be your go-to option in the sub-$300 category — the praise they've been getting is well-deserved.