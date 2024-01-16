Fiio FT5 planar magnetic headphones review: Mid-range brilliance

Fiio is going up against established brands in the planar segment, and to its credit, the brand did a stellar job with the FT5. The headphones have an industrial design that looks great, and the all-metal chassis means they're built to last. While they're on the heavier side, they're comfortable to wear thanks to a floating headband design, and you get a modular cable that's one of the best in this segment. But it's the sound that makes the FT5 shine, and they deliver plentiful bass with a natural mid-range and good treble. They may not have the heritage of some of the other brands, but the build quality and sound more than make up for it.

If there's one thing Fiio is good at, it's finding what segments to venture into. The Chinese audio manufacturer launched dozens of products over the course of the last 15 months, covering everything from high-end DACs like the K9 Pro to network streamers with the R7, Bluetooth DACs, and just about every IEM configuration you could imagine — the brand even introduced electrostatic IEMs with the FX15.

The one area where it doesn't have any presence is planar headphones, and Fiio is now aiming to fix that with the launch of the FT5. The FT5 share a similar design language as the FT3 headphones that launched at the start of 2023, and that's a good choice. You get a more polished design on the whole, and they're comfortable to wear. The FT5 are available on Amazon for $449, and that is a good overall value considering what you're getting here.

That said, there's no shortage of good options in the planar category, and having tested a dozen headphones in the sub-$1,000 segment over the last 12 months, I was interested in seeing how the FT5 hold up, and whether they can take on the likes of the Moondrop Venus and HiFiMan Edition XS.

Let's start with the design; the FT5 are constructed entirely out of a magnesium aluminum alloy — the outer grille, headband, earcups, and the yoke connecting the earcups to the headband are all machined out of the same alloy, and that ensures the FT5 is built to last. The build quality is among the best you'll get in this segment, and they have a heft to them that showcases the materials used.

I like the design over the grille, and it looks cleaner than what we got on the FT3; these headphones are positioned a segment above the FT3, and the design certainly highlights that. Fiio notes that the grille design is meant to maximize the soundstage, accelerating the airflow when the driver is moving. While that may be the case, the industrial design aesthetic looks great, and the matte black paint job makes these one of the best-looking Fiio products available today.

The FT5 use a floating headband design with a leatherette padding, and the headband does a great job distributing the weight evenly. And that's a good thing, because these headphones aren't exactly light at 456g. Although Fiio used a lightweight material in the construction of the chassis, the brand went with 20 neodymium magnets in each driver, and that added to the overall weight.

That said, I didn't have any issues with comfort, and even after extended listening sessions, the FT5 didn't cause any fatigue. The headphones don't have a high clamping force, and you get a good range of swivel around the earcups, ensuring you get a good fit that doesn't exert too much pressure.

Fiio bundles suede and leather earpads with the headphones, and the leather option in particular is very comfortable in daily use. The brand continues to do an excellent job with bundled cables, and the one on the FT5 has 392 wires of silver-plated monocrystalline copper encased in a durable sheath, with a length of three meters.

The cable has interchangeable plugs, and you get 2.5mm, 3.5mm, 6.3mm, and even an XLR connector in the box. And you get an exquisite leather case to store the FT5; this is the same box that was included on the FT3 as well, and it is one of the best around.

Coming to the sound, the FT5 retain the best characteristics of planar drivers, so you get plenty of bass with fast attack and exciting rumble. Sub-bass has a lot of vigor, and you get great definition throughout. You'll need to use the leather earpads if you want to get the best out of the low-end. Fiio went with 90mm planar drivers, and by the tuning, you won't come to know that this the brand's debut effort in this category.

The mid-range has a lot of clarity, and instruments in particular shine through. Vocals aren't at the front and center, but you still get a lot of natural timbre, and the tonality is very well-defined. There's no sibilance to the sound, and the treble is detailed and natural. The high-end tends to be a bit bright at times — mostly with the leather pads — but it is still enjoyable.

The FT5 don't quite have the widest soundstage, but the intimate layering with a slight warmth to the tonality makes these headphones highly enjoyable regardless. The best thing about the FT5 is how easy they are to drive; this is definitely not the case with most planar headphones, which usually have low sensitivity and need a powerful source.

With 36Ω and a sensitivity of 96dB/mW, the FT5 can be driven by any portable source without any issues, and I used them with the BTR5, BTR7, and M15S audio player.

Overall, Fiio did a brilliant job with the FT5. The planar headphones have one of the best designs in this segment, and the build quality is fantastic. You get a great sound as well, and while they may not be as technical as some of the other planar options available today, they're easy to drive, and just plain fun to listen to. And what I like the most about the FT5 is that they're a great value.