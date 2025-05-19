Oriveti's budget OD200 IEMs bring the heat (in a good way)

Oriveti is a Hong Kong-based audio manufacturer that's doing all the right things in the budget audio segment. I just looked at its entry-level Blackbird IEMs, and the brand somehow managed to create a set with plenty of bass and a vibrant sound — something that usually isn't the case with entry-level products.

Sitting in the tier above is the OD200; I've had these IEMs for over four months now, and they've held up well. The OD200 is available on the brand's website for $199, and over in India (where I got my unit), the brand teamed up with local retailer Headphone Zone and is selling the product at ₹9,999 ($118). After launching last year, it has consistently been among the best-selling budget IEMs on the site, and that alone is indicative of its potential.

As always, let's start with the design. The OD200 has possibly the best build quality of any budget IEMs; it has an all-metal chassis with an anodized finish, and the contoured design ensures you get a great fit. I thought the IEMs would be on the heavier side, but that isn't the case — I didn't see any issues with comfort even with extended use.

What I like is that you can significantly alter the sound by switching out the nozzles — there are two available in the package. Another interesting addition is the unique airflow, with Oriveti using a custom system that ensures better airflow to the acoustic chamber, leading to much better sound quality.

I'll also note that Oriveti is particularly generous with the accessories it bundled with the OD200; you get a massive package that includes 13 sets of ear tips — much more than what's normally provided in this category — and a high-quality cable and hard-shell carrying case.

Continuing with the positives, the OD200 comes with an interchangeable cable, with 2.5mm, 3.5mm, and 4.4mm plugs bundled as standard. Again, this is something that you just don't see in the budget segment, and the attention to detail that Oriveti lavished on the design and accessories is unmatched.

I used the OD200 predominantly with the silver nozzle, and it produces a distinctive sound that's highly engaging. I paired the monitors with Fiio's M15S player and the K19, and I recommend using a DAC that has decent power.

Just like the Blackbird, the OD200 shines with the low-end, delivering a wonderfully rich and detailed bass with vigor. The bass is very engaging, and it's easy to see why these IEMs sell so well — they're ideally suited to listen to modern music. The mid-range is clean, and you get good instrument separation along with vocal clarity. If anything, I think the mid-range detail is where the OD200 comes into its own; it is wonderful in this area.

There's good treble extension as well, but it isn't fatiguing in the least, and you don't notice any sibilance. Overall, there really isn't anything to criticize with the OD200; the IEMs have a robust design that's built to last, and they include an extensive range of accessories. But where they stand out is the sound quality — these may just be one of the best-sounding IEMs I've used, and they're now my go-to recommendation in this category.