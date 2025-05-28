Acefast made the RGB-enabled earbuds I've always wanted

Chinese accessory brand Acefast made its debut with a unique GaN charger that has an HDMI port, allowing it to be a portable Nintendo Switch dock. The brand then rolled out exciting see-through GaN chargers as well as earbuds and a distinctive charging station, and it managed to carve out a niche thanks to its design — much like Nothing with its products.

Acefast's latest product continues that design trend; the AceFit Pro look magnificent thanks to a large RGB lighting module, and while you can't see quite as much of the internals this time, the acrylic panel on the outer shell gives you a view at the parts housed within.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The AceFit Pro are open earbuds, so they don't actually nestle into your ear cavity — they're designed to sit outside the ear while still delivering a great sound. The earbuds are available on Amazon for $115 as of writing, and that's a good value considering the build quality and audio drivers.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Acefast sent me all four color options of the AceFit Pro, and like previous products, this is an area where the brand truly shines. The earbuds are sold in white, green, pink, and lavender colors, and the bold colors make the AceFit Pro stand out in a sea of derivative designs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There are other niceties; the earbuds use an ear hook design to ensure they don't fall out, and Acefast used a titanium cable that retains elasticity well. I didn't see any issues using these earbuds while doing cardio or workouts in general, and they get IP54 dust and water resistance. The soft silicone construction means there are no problems with usability, and if anything, I didn't notice I had these buds on most of the time.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The outer shell is emblazoned with the Acefast logo, and this is the area that lights up. You get a decent lighting effect thanks to the use of a matrix LED grid, and Acefast is positioning these buds as a decent option if you run outdoors at night. The LEDs have good visibility, and there's plenty of customization available.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming in at just 7.8g, the AceFit Pro are among the most comfortable earbuds I've used. As they don't dig into your ear, there are absolutely no issues with comfort, and if you've had issues with regular earbuds in the past, I highly suggest giving these a go. The best part about open earbuds is that you still get a good sound without the buds having to go inside the ear canal.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

On that note, there is some sound leakage when you crank up the volume, but for the most part, those in your immediate vicinity won't be able to hear what you're listening to. On that note, Acefast used a 20mm audio driver on these buds, and the oversized module clearly makes a difference with the sound quality.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You get a good low-end with noticeable rumble, clean mids with vocal clarity, and a decent treble without any harshness. The sound quality is a clear point of differentiation, and having used a dozen open earbuds, the AceFit Pro have a noticeable edge in this area.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The only point of contention is that the earbuds don't get AptX codecs — you get the usual SBC and AAC. That said, they can be paired to two devices at once, and I didn't see any issues with connectivity. They use Bluetooth 5.4, and stayed connected to my Vivo X200 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Pro while I was running chores around the house.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Owing to the design, you don't get much in the way of noise isolation, but there is the usual environmental protection that makes a difference while making calls outdoors. There's a large gesture control area on the outer shell, and gestures worked reliably enough in my usage.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The case also has good lighting, and it shows real-time battery level of each earbud. It is on the larger side as these things go, but that's been the case with all open earbuds I've used until now. You don't get Qi charging, but there's a USB-C port on the underside.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Battery life is decent enough, with the earbuds lasting just over five and a half hours between charges. There's a fast charging mode that gives you an hour's worth of music playback with just a 10-minute charge, and that's quite nifty. Each earbud houses a 60mAh battery, and the case has a 500mAh battery that charges the buds thrice over.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Acefast once again nailed the basics with the AceFit Pro. The buds have a striking design that is sure to turn heads — I got asked about these buds a half-dozen times while I was out and about — and the RGB lighting is fantastic. But it's the sound quality that justifies the pricing; they have a great sound signature that lends itself well to various genres. If you're interested in trying out open earbuds, these are the ones I'd suggest.