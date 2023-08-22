Review: Acefast made the see-though GaN charger I've always wanted

The Crystal Charger offers a distinctive see-through design that lets you look at the internal circuity, and it is available in attractive color options. The charger has dual USB-C and a USB-A port, with the USB-C ports able to hit 65W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. The charger also works with the PPS standard, making it a great choice for Samsung phones, and the foldable design is ideal for use on the road. The best part is that it doesn't cost much more than traditional GaN chargers, so if you need a new charger and want something with a unique design, you should consider the Crystal Charger.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Acefast is a Chinese accessory maker that started selling its products globally last year. It started out with a charger that included an HDMI port in addition to USB ports, turning it into a portable dock for the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming consoles. The brand followed it up with the introduction of the T8 wireless earbuds, which had a unique see-through design that made them stand out.

Acefast is bringing that see-through design ethos to the charging segment with the launch of the $49 Crystal Charger. As the name suggests, the key differentiator for the charger is the see-through design, and just like the T8 wireless earbuds, Acefast is rolling out attractive color options of the charger. It is available in Mountain Mist, Alfalfa Purple, Mica Gray, and Cherry Blossom colors, and as I couldn't make up my mind as to what version to choose, the brand sent all four models.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The charger has an acrylic finish, and it features see-through panes cut into three sides, giving you a look at the circuitry. Acefast did a great job with the internal design, and the charger looks striking — particularly in the mint green hue (Mountain Mist).

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While aesthetics play a big part here, the Crystal Charger backs up its evocative design with all the features you want in a GaN charger. It uses the latest GaN hardware and is designed for portability, and the charging pins fold inward, making it ideal for use on the road.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The charger has dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and it hits 65W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. Both USB-C ports are able to hit 65W individually, and the USB-A port goes up to 20W.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Obviously, a big use case for a charger of this nature is multi-device charging, and the Crystal Charger fares very well in that regard. I used it to charge the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and other Android phones in addition to wireless earbuds like the Nothing Ear 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and it maxed out its 65W power budget.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The best part is that it also offers the PPS standard, making it a fabulous choice with the best Samsung phones. Here's a look at the various power profiles available with the charger:

USB-C1 (65W Max) : 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W), 3.3V-21V/3A (63W PPS)

: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W), 3.3V-21V/3A (63W PPS) USB-C2 (65W Max) : 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W), 3.3V-21V/3A (63W PPS)

: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W), 3.3V-21V/3A (63W PPS) USB-A (20W Max) : 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W), 10V/2A (20W)

: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W), 10V/2A (20W) USB-C1 + USB-C2 (65W Max) : 45W + 20W

: 45W + 20W USB-C1 + USB-A (63W Max) : 45W + 18W

: 45W + 18W USB-C1 + USB-C2 + USB-A (63W Max): 45W + 18W combined

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I used the charger for several months now, and there are zero issues with its charging potential or the design. The build quality is on par with the best GaN chargers, and the see-through aesthetic is a clear differentiator here. The charger is available with EU pins as well, but that model isn't foldable.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The best part of the Crystal Charger is that you're not paying a premium for the design — unlike other see-through products I've used in the past, like the Shargeek Storm 2. The charger currently retails for $49, and that's broadly in line with other 65W GaN chargers with three ports. The only shortcoming is that it isn't up for sale on Amazon just yet, so you'll need to pick it up at Acefast's official store.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

So if you're looking to pick up a new charger for use at home or on the road and want something with a unique design, the Crystal Charger is an easy recommendation.