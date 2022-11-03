This 65W GaN charger doubles up as a portable dock for your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch

Acefast isn't a brand that many would be familiar with, but the Chinese accessory maker rolled out one of the most interesting chargers I've used. The Acefast GaN PD65W has a USB-A and USB-C port and works with the USB PD protocol to deliver 60W of power, making it a decent choice for charging the best Android phones.

When both ports are active, you get a total power budget of 65W; again, standard fare for most chargers these days. But what makes Acefast's charger unique is that it has a third port: an HDMI connector. The HDMI port turns the charger into a dock for your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, allowing you to connect a TV or monitor with ease.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Let's start with the charging part. The USB-C port is the star of the show here, delivering up to 60W of power over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. There is a USB-A port as well, but that's used mostly for connecting accessories and doesn't offer much on the charging front, going up to just 5W. Here are the charging profiles on offer:

USB-C: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/2.6A (36W), 20V/3A (60W Max)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/2.6A (36W), 20V/3A (60W Max) USB-A: 5V/1A (5W Max)

I tested the charger with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the S22 Ultra and it delivered a stable charge without any issues. Now, what's particularly interesting about this charger is the HDMI port, and there is a lot to like here.

You'll need to plug in your Steam Deck or Switch to the USB-C port, connect a TV or monitor via HDMI, and that's about it. The best part about it is that you don't need to use a handheld console; the charger works just as well with a Windows notebook, MacBook, or your phone, and it does a great job mirroring content to a 4K TV or monitor.

The HDMI port goes up to 4K at 30Hz, and I haven't had any issues using it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra to stream data to a TV. You get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box that works with the USB PD 100W charging standard, and you get a 10Gbit bandwidth for data transfers. That's key to making the HDMI connection work, and if you need to get another cable, you will need to look for USB-C cables that have a similar bandwidth.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central )

The one downside is that the USB-A port is limited in its usability; it is a USB 2.0 port, and the 5W charging limit means it's only suited for connecting accessories. This isn't an issue if you want to connect a mouse/keyboard combo that uses a single USB port, but otherwise, you'll need to use Bluetooth-based alternatives that can pair directly with the Steam Deck or Switch.

Overall, Acefast managed to carve out a niche for itself by adding an HDMI port to an otherwise traditional GaN charger. The charger itself isn't bulky thanks to GaN charging tech, and the pins fold into the design, making it ideal for use on the road. The fact that you can use the HDMI port to dock your handheld console makes it a truly standout charger, and you're not paying a lot for the added features — it costs just $49 on Amazon (opens in new tab).