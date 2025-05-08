Oriveti's Blackbird are entry-level IEMs that soar high

It's easy enough to craft great-sounding IEMs in the mid-range and high-end categories; brands often work with quality materials and can take the time to tune these products to a greater extent. That's why I've always maintained that the budget segment is where you get the most amount of excitement — there isn't much in the way of margins, and audio makers have to know what they're doing to be able to deliver something that sounds good while still being affordable.

That's what Oriveti is aiming to do with the Blackbird; the Chinese brand partnered with India's leading audio store Headphone Zone over the Blackbird, and coming in at just ₹4,999 ($58), they're a downright bargain when you consider the sound quality. It's no wonder, then, that the Blackbird is the best-selling IEM on the site's budget category.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Blackbird is a custom collaboration, but it is based on the bleqk Lowmaster, which costs $149 IEM on Amazon. You get the same design but with a glossier shell and additional logos, and it has the same set of drivers and identical accessories. After using the IEMs, I'm convinced that they're a bargain.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Oriveti went with 3D printed shells that are comfortable to wear, and I didn't see any issues with fatigue even with extended use. They're light enough that you don't notice you're wearing IEMs, and the sound tube doesn't nozzle into the ear canal too much.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the overt logo doesn't look as clean as the standard model, there are no problems with the fit, and the build quality is great. The IEMs have standard 2-pin connectors, and the bundled cable is of a decent quality; it has a 3.5mm plug, and the braided design is durable.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's also a hard shell carrying case, and it does a good job safeguarding the IEMs. You get a good selection of ear tips bundled in the package, and I found that the silicone option had the ideal seal.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I used the Blackbird with Fiio's excellent M15S, and also tested the IEMs with the K19. The Blackbird has two balanced armature drivers aimed at the mid-range and high-end frequencies, with a 10mm dynamic driver handling the low-end. There is some bass exuberance with the IEMs, but I wouldn't call these bass-focused — the 7Hz Legato is still the better choice if you predominantly listen to bass-heavy tunes.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, the Blackbird has a clean low-end with some energy and vibrancy. The mid-range comes through with decent clarity, and the bass doesn't overshadow it to any noticeable degree. Treble has good detail, but it doesn't extend to the higher frequencies; on the bright side, there's no sibilance to the sound.

There's a warmth to the tuning that makes the Blackbird enjoyable to use. It's obvious that Oriveti tuned these IEMs for casual listening sessions, and you still get an immersive soundstage. They're not highly technical, but that isn't the point — these are designed to be easy to listen to a variety of genres, and they excel in doing so.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Ultimately, the IEMs are a good choice if you're just getting started and want a set with a bass-forward sound. They're incredibly easy to drive, have a good sound with decent detail retrieval, and you get a durable design along with a terrific value.